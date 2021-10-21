    • October 21, 2021
    Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley Makes Midseason Watch List

    After guiding the Sooners to a 7-0 record, OU's head coach is on the watch list for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is among 16 coaches on the midseason Bobby Dodd Award watch list.

    The list was unveiled Thursday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl.

    The Dodd Trophy goes to college football’s top coach “while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity — the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s philosophy.”

    Riley is the only Big 12 Conference coach on the list.

    Others on the midseason watch list are Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, NC State’s Dave Doeren, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Penn State’s James Franklin, MIchigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

    Riley has the Sooners at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 after starting 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Big 12 play.

    OU, the six-time defending Big 12 champ, takes on Kansas in an 11 a.m. game Saturday in Lawrence.

