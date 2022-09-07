Oklahoma's Marcus Major Says 'No Mistakes, No Setbacks' Ahead of Week Two

NORMAN — Marcus Major had been waiting a long time for a performance like Saturday’s. After the long couple seasons he’s had at Oklahoma, a two-score game was the best reassurance possible.

Major came to Norman as a local standout from Millwood High School in Oklahoma City. Being a hometown kid brings lofty expectations, something that Major has certainly learned how to deal with. Especially after patiently waiting his turn through the many setbacks he’s had.

“I wouldn’t say it’s challenging,” Major said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t really make it out of Oklahoma City. I just try to use it, any negativity, for motivation. Saying not many city kids can do this or do that, especially from the low class I came from in high school. It was challenging at first.”

Now that the expectations are only from within and he’s learned to block out the outside noise, Major is playing free. He’s finally been able to show what he can do.

“No mistakes for me, no setbacks for me,” Major said. “Just looking forward and being that guy that I’ve always wanted to be. I just really wanted to come into this season and do anything I can to help the guys win. I’m a team player first and I just want to help the team win.”

The former 4-star recruit had one of his best games yet in the season opener, rushing for 54 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry and had an elusive 27-yard scamper. All in all, it was a great performance from the running back, and one to build on throughout the season.

Oklahoma’s coaching staff has continued to rave about Major as a runner, and it seems like he’ll have a prominent role in this year’s offense. Major has been known to garner preseason hype, but this could be the year where he breaks out.

Major has encountered his share of tribulations. Throughout his time in Norman, he’s had issues spanning from injuries to ineligibilities. He’s also been buried on some talented backfields at OU with a couple guys playing at the next level.

“I had to get over that child mentality,” Major said. “Grow up, be a man with things, handle my business off the field, I knew as soon as I handle my business off the field, I’d take care of business on the field.”

Major missed the majority of last season after an incredibly promising 2020 Cotton Bowl performance. The new coaching staff and opportunity in front of him seems to have changed his mindset, though. If he can be a breakout player for the Sooners, it’ll add a new dimension to the offense.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” Major said. “Last year, with my situation, I couldn’t get many reps. I’m just looking forward from this point on. Last game was fun, it feels good to be back competing.”