Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto Drafted by the Denver Broncos

The first Sooner is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft after Denver snagged the talented edge rusher.

Talented pass rusher Nik Bonitto is off the board.

The former OU edge rusher became the second Sooner to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Denver Broncos took him with the No. 64-overall pick on Friday night.

A former 4-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound outside linebacker grew to be a key piece of the Oklahoma pass rush.

Bonitto redshirted in 2018, and played a limited role as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

But in 2020, the Fort Lauderdale, FL, product burst onto the scene.

Playing in 10 contests, Bonitto set career highs with 10.5 tackles for loss and eight quarterback sacks during the year.

Flying in to disrupt plays of the edge, Bonitto embodied the principles of Alex Grinch’s “Speed D”, blowing past offensive tackles to disrupt opponents in the backfield.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Throughout his final campaign in Norman, Bonitto continued to produce.

Last year, Bonitto posted a career high with 15.0 tackles for loss. Bonitto also ended his 2021 campaign with seven sacks, just one shy of his career mark that he set in 2020.

Across his four years in Norman, Bonitto racked up 117 career tackles, including 32 tackles for loss and 18.5 quarterback sacks.

In 2020, Bonitto was recognized as a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, and Pro Football Focus ranked the edge rusher as a first-team All-American.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

Jocelyn Alo B12
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Shut Out KU

By John E. Hoover50 minutes ago
Moser Cain's
Football

After Exits, Porter Moser Wants Players Who Are 'Proud to Wear Oklahoma Across Their Chests'

By John E. Hoover5 hours ago
Luke Northweather
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Lands 2022 3-Star PF Luke Northweather

By Josh Callaway8 hours ago
SB - Rylie Boone
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Battling Familiar Fatigue Heading Into Road Finale

By Ryan Chapman10 hours ago
Jennie Baranczyk Caravan
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Jennie Baranczyk Sooner Caravan Stop 1

By John E. Hoover22 hours ago
USATSI_17346599
Football

Former Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown Traded to Arizona Cardinals

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
Porter Moser Sooner Caravan
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser Sooner Caravan Stop 1

By John E. Hoover23 hours ago
BV1
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Sooner Caravan Stop 1

By John E. HooverApr 28, 2022