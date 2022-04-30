Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto Drafted by the Denver Broncos

The first Sooner is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft after Denver snagged the talented edge rusher.

Talented pass rusher Nik Bonitto is off the board.

The former OU edge rusher became the second Sooner to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Denver Broncos took him with the No. 64-overall pick on Friday night.

A former 4-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound outside linebacker grew to be a key piece of the Oklahoma pass rush.

Bonitto redshirted in 2018, and played a limited role as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

But in 2020, the Fort Lauderdale, FL, product burst onto the scene.

Playing in 10 contests, Bonitto set career highs with 10.5 tackles for loss and eight quarterback sacks during the year.

Flying in to disrupt plays of the edge, Bonitto embodied the principles of Alex Grinch’s “Speed D”, blowing past offensive tackles to disrupt opponents in the backfield.

Throughout his final campaign in Norman, Bonitto continued to produce.

Last year, Bonitto posted a career high with 15.0 tackles for loss. Bonitto also ended his 2021 campaign with seven sacks, just one shy of his career mark that he set in 2020.

Across his four years in Norman, Bonitto racked up 117 career tackles, including 32 tackles for loss and 18.5 quarterback sacks.

In 2020, Bonitto was recognized as a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, and Pro Football Focus ranked the edge rusher as a first-team All-American.

