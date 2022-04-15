Oklahoma's Offensive Line is Embracing a Faster Tempo and a New Mentality

As Jeff Lebby continues to install his offensive scheme, there's a heightened level of aggression up front for the Sooners.

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s culture shift isn’t just limited to the defense.

Though Jeff Lebby is the only new face on the offensive coaching staff, the level of aggression will be cranked up higher in 2022.

“I can see his mentality definitely as far as wanting to attack,” offensive guard Chris Murray said on Wednesday. “… He’s always saying we’re going to be aggressive. Wanting to leave 60 (points) on their head. He’s a very aggressive offensive coordinator. He’s a very smart offensive coordinator.”

OU’s offense is going to run at a breakneck pace under Lebby, there’s no doubt. But the level of physicality won’t be sacrificed just so the Sooners can snap the ball quickly.

Lebby intends to employ a dominant rushing attack to pair with the fast pace.

“We’re going to run the ball,” Murray said. “He’s not shy from that. And he’s instilled that in us that that needs to be something that’s one of our tools.”

Oklahoma’s new offensive coordinator hasn’t changed the mentality on his own.

Returning strength coach Jerry Schmidt has bee a key cog in helping the offensive line continue their development this offseason.

Not only has Schmidt been hard at work ensuring the offensive line will be in condition to run the plays at the tempo Lebby desires, but he’s helped the unit grow stronger since they last stepped foot on the field in San Antonio.

“There’s been a very big emphasis on running the team and running things through the front,” Murray said. “Like (Schmidt) says, it’s gonna start up front. He harps on us. Setting the tone. Just being those people up front who are setting the tone for the day.”

Center Andrew Raym said he connected immediately with Schmidt, as he’s someone who has worked day after day to bring the best out of the guys who battle on the line of scrimmage.

“I feel like Schmidty is more of an O-line/D-line kind of guy,” Raym said. “… He’s got both of the O-line groups and it’s been great because we’re moving weight over there, pushing ourselves and moving more weight than we ever have.

“No time off, there’s no sitting there drinking water for more than five seconds. You’ve got to get rolling and you’ve got to get moving weight. It’s great. Being with Schmidty is awesome.”

A faster pace also doesn’t mean a simpler offense.

Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit will still be one charged with all of the mental challenges he throws at his unit. But instead of having plenty of time to digest the look the defense is showing pre-snap, each individual offensive lineman will be responsible for knowing the call.

“It calls us just to be more knowledgeable of our plays,” Murray said. “We always should be students of the game and know everything that we anticipated coming to the field. This year, you really need to have a base knowledge of what you’re doing because we’re going so fast.

“… Someone’s always going to echo the calls… Sometimes, we won’t be able to say everything and that’s why all five need to know what they’re doing.”

Plenty of position battles are still to be sifted through between now and Oklahoma’s season opener next fall, but with Lebby, Bedenbaugh and Schmidt in tow, the offensive line feels they’ll be up for the challenge.

