Oklahoma's Offensive Line Preparing for a Set of Major Tests After the Bye Week

The offensive line is rounding into shape at the perfect time for Oklahoma.

In the Sooners’ last outing, Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit dominated the Kansas front seven.

OU rushed for 298 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the ground.

Running back Eric Gray posted his best rushing effort in an Oklahoma uniform for the third time this season, adding 176 yards on 20 carries in the win.

And while Gray has gotten better and better at making defenders miss as the season has pressed on, his ability to burst untouched to the second level of the defense has been made possible by great performances in the trenches.

“Coach DeMarco (Murray) talks about all the time winning those one on one battles, because at the end of the day, they can't block everybody,” Gray said after the win over Kansas. “You got to make one miss, and I'm glad that I could do that today. Big props to the o-line for getting me to the second level, but it was definitely great

“… When you can get your running back to the safety, it’s on him to make them miss, and that's where the big touchdowns come.”

Despite the turbulent start to conference play, the Sooner rushing attack is ranked 17th in the country, averaging 222.6 yards per game.

Oklahoma was even able to rush the football at times against Texas when everyone in the Cotton Bowl knew running plays were coming out of the wildcat package, a testament to the improved physicality and overall play up front.

“I feel like our main goal every week is to be more physical,” OU left tackle Anton Harrison said. “We have to be most physical on the field every week to win. It starts with us up front.

“Offense and defense, it starts with the trenches. And I feel like when we play good, we’re gonna win the games.”

Over the next two weeks, the offensive line will have to take another step forward.

Iowa State and Baylor are on the horizon, and both teams currently are in the top 30 in the country stopping the run.

Jon Heacock’s Cyclone defense is known for dropping into coverage and making opposing offenses win play after play to methodically work their way down the field.

But a defensive line anchored by Will McDonald IV has still dominated up front, allowing only 105.3 rushing yards per game.

Then when the Sooners return to Norman to host Baylor, the interior of OU’s offensive line will have to deal with Siaki Ika and Jaxon Player.

Dave Aranda’s defense gave Lincoln Riley’s offenses as much trouble as Iowa State, and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will have a chance to solve the riddle for Oklahoma in back-to-back weeks.

Lebby has no reservations about running the football over and over if that’s what defenses are giving him.

The OU offensive line will need to open holes for Gray and Jovantae Barnes on early downs to keep the Sooners out of obvious passing downs, where McDonald, Ika, Player and the Baylor linebacker corps will be able to pin their ears back and try to attack quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

A win against Kansas on the eve of the off week gave the offense confidence on the practice field. The defensive line talent is about to pick up, however, and the offensive line will have to continue to play physical, assignment-sound football for the Sooners to continue to have success to end the season.

“Everybody in that locker room understands we have the opportunity to be really, really good on offense,” Lebby said. “So for us to be able to go play clean and play the way we played (against Kansas), outside of the turnovers and the mishap there at the end of the first half, was really good to see.”

