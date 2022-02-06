Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey Named MVP of Senior Bowl

Winfrey had three tackles for loss and two sacks and fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing in the Senior Bowl.

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was named MVP of the Senior Bowl after a standout performance on Saturday.

Winfrey — one of five former Sooner stars in the game — had five tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks.

“I just wanted to show I was one of the most dominant defensive players in the country,” Winfrey said in a postgame television interview.

Winfrey joined linebacker Brian Asamoah, fullback Jeremiah Hall, offensive lineman Marquise Hayes and defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas in showing their talents for NFL scouts at the annual game in Mobile, AL.

On Friday, Asamoah was voted the top linebacker for the National team during the week of practice by the American team’s offensive linemen, tight ends and running backs.

But the star of Saturday’s show as Winfrey, who was a two-year starter for the Sooners at noseguard after transferring in from Iowa Western. Winfrey earned second-team All-Big 12 accolades in each of his two seasons at OU.

The Maywood, IL, native said it was great to play one final game in an OU helmet.

“It meant everything,” Winfrey said. “I love the University of Oklahoma and I always dreamed of going to the Senior Bowl. So to come out here and wear this Oklahoma helmet one last time while also wearing this amazing uniform, it was a great experience.”