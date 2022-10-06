Oklahoma's Run Game Could Provide Path to Red River Glory Amidst Quarterback Uncertainty

The quarterback uncertainty in Norman has softened expectations that Oklahoma will find a Red River rebound this weekend against Texas.

Starter Dillon Gabriel exited last week’s contest against TCU and entered concussion protocol, leaving backup Davis Beville in line to make his first start for the Sooners.

After entering in the second quarter, Beville only completed 7-of-16 passes against the Horned Frogs for 50 yards, an uninspiring performance ahead of OU’s biggest game of the year.

Behind Beville there don’t appear to be many answers, as either General Booty or Nick Evers would also have to make their first start for the Sooners at the Cotton Bowl, which is generally a recipe for success in one of the most unique settings in college football.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby may have to lean heavily on the run game if the Oklahoma offense is to have any kind of success Saturday, but there is recent precedent backing that the OU offense can rely on the ground game take home the Golden Hat.

From 2013-2015, the Texas Longhorns went 2-1 against the Sooners despite entering as heavy underdogs and getting underwhelming play from the quarterback position.

On all three occasions, the ‘Horns dominated the game on the ground, shortening each contest and far outperforming expectations.

In 2013, the Longhorns rushed the ball 60 times for 255 yards en route to a 36-20 embarrassment of the then-No. 12-ranked Sooners.

Johnathan Gray finished the game with 123 rushing yards and Malcolm Brown ended up with 120 yards, ensuring Case McCoy would only have to throw 21 passes in the upset win.

Texas was even able to withstand a pair of turnovers in 2013, but Blake Bell’s two interceptions leveled the playing field, allowing the Longhorns to control the game.

The following year Oklahoma emerged victorious, but not without another late score from Texas.

Brown and Tyrone Swoops led the Longhorn rushing attack, combining for 30 carries in the 31-26 loss.

Things got away from Texas when running back Samaje Perine put the Sooners up 31-13 early in the fourth quarter, forcing Swoops to take to the skies and throw 44 passes. Texas tacked on a pair of late touchdowns to cut the lead to five points, but there’s no doubt the Longhorns would have preferred to continue to pound the football on the ground had they not fallen behind.

But in 2015, Texas executed that game plan to perfection.

The Longhorns jumped out to an early 14-0 lead with Jerrod Heard at the helm, allowing Texas to dictate the game.

Heard and Swoops combined to throw 12 total passes for 55 yards as Texas rushed for 313 yards on 58 carries to take down the No. 10-ranked Sooners and Baker Mayfield.

Both Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes have showcased plenty of talent out of OU’s backfield this season, and Marcus Major would be another tool to help Lebby and the Oklahoma offensive line take the physicality to Texas on the ground if Major is healthy.

The Sooners also have tight ends in Brayden Willis and Daniel Parker who can move bodies off the line of scrimmage as well as making an impact in the passing game.

If Beville is indeed the answer, there will be a pathway to moving the football on the ground. But the Oklahoma offense will have to take a few shots downfield and across the middle to soften up a Longhorn defense that will undoubtedly stack the box and dare OU to pass the ball.

It’ll be up to Lebby to evaluate what Beville can do, and scheme up some easy completions early to help the Sooners continue to move the chains,

“There’s things that we really feel comfortable about all (the backup quarterbacks) doing,” Lebby said on Monday. “And again, that’s our job, that’s my job, to put those guys in positions of success, and give ‘em the opportunity to go make some layups and create some success for themselves and for the unit.”

Crucially, Beville didn’t put the ball in danger against TCU, even at the risk of taking extra sacks.

Staying in front of the chains and taking care of the football will be two things the offense must do to stand a chance of stealing the game from Texas.

“I was proud of (Beville) for how he took care of the ball,” Lebby said. “He had an opportunity a couple of times to let one go but didn't feel good about it. He takes care of it, which we're going to live on the right side of it. We're going to be aggressive but always want to be on the right side of that. Him getting reps and the more he plays, the better he'll be.

“… Ultimately, it's gonna fall on myself to make sure whoever's out there is put in positions of success. Create layups for guys and…shoot, again, create a situation where we know what the outcome is going to be before we call the play.”

