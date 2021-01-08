FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma's Spencer Jones wins HOTY Award

Jones is OU's second winner of the Mortell Award as college football's Holder of the Year
Oklahoma has yet another HOTY.

Spencer Jones won this year’s Mortell Award for the Holder of the Year.

Former Sooner Connor McGinnis won the HOTY Award in 2017.

The award is mostly tongue-in-cheek, almost a parody of college football’s multiple awards and is named after its inaugural winner, Pete Mortell, who claimed it in 2015.

Spencer Jones (and Gabe Brkic)

Almost immediately, Jones received congratulations from his kicker, Gabe Brkic.

Jones even had a video prepared (see above tweet), including an acceptance speech, for his “victory.”

“While we’ve been called RBU and QBU, today, we can now be called Holder U,” Jones said.

“I know my draft stock has risen tremendously over the past season, but there’s still more to be done for Sooner Nation. So with that being said, I am announcing that I’ll be foregoing the NFL Draft and will be coming back for my sixth year.

“Laces out, and Boomer Sooner.”

Jones, a transfer from Liberty University and a Nashville native, is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 member and was the Sooners' 2018 Scout Team Player of the Year.

