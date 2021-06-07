Oklahoma's Tony Jefferson Back in the NFL

Former Sooner DB went undrafted and sat out last season with an injury

Former Oklahoma defensive back Tony Jefferson is back.

Jefferson, out most of the past two seasons after a knee injury while playing for the Baltimore Ravens, has signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

The news was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Jefferson later posted his good news on social media.

Jefferson was a three-year starter for the Sooners but went undrafted after leaving OU following his junior year.

He signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and played four seasons in the desert. He started 31 games, including 14 in 2016, but was placed on injured reserve at the end of the 2016 season and eventually left the club. He signed with the Ravens in 2017 and became an everyday player, starting his first 35 games in Baltimore before the injury to his left knee five games into the 2019 season.

The 5-foot-11, 211-pound Jefferson has made 451 career tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 8.5 quarterback sacks, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions, including a pick-six touchdown with the Cardinals in 2015.

According to Spotrac, Jefferson’s seven-year NFL career so far has earned him $27 million.