Oklahoma's Trent Williams Named Top 50 Player in the NFL

Ahead of his 11th season, Trent Williams was ranked the No. 24-overall player in the NFL.

Entering his 11th season in the NFL, former Oklahoma star Trent Williams continues to be a dominant force along the offensive line.

Fresh off signing the most lucrative contract in league history for an offensive lineman worth over $138 million, Williams was rated the 24th best player in the league in Pro Football Focus’ PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now.

“No offensive lineman could match the blocking highlight reel that Williams crafted in 2020,” Sam Monson wrote for PFF. “The veteran tackle was one of the most dominant run-blockers we have ever seen, earning a 91.8 PFF grade in that facet of play; he routinely buried his assigned defender to spring big runs for the 49ers’ backs and only allowed 19 total pressure in his first year back after missing the 2019 season.”

Trent Williams became the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history this offseason, signing a 6-year deal with the San Fransisco 49ers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a falling out with the Washington medical staff, Williams appeared to be rejuvenated in San Fransisco last year.

Though the 49ers offense sputtered due to a high number of injuries, Williams was as steady as ever anchoring the left side of the offensive line.

After getting drafted with the No. 4-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Williams has lived up to his billing. He has been named to eight Pro Bowls, and earned Second Team All-Pro Honors in 2015.

Most recently, Williams was seen with his former OU teammate Sam Bradford to help recruit at last weekend’s ChampU BBQ.

Williams was the only former Sooner who was named in the PFF50.