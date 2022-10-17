Oklahoma's Trio of Defensive Freshmen Pushing For Playing Time

While Oklahoma tries to turn its season around, it’s becoming more and more evident that fresh faces will need to step up.

The Sooners have been able to slowly acclimate talented freshmen into the fold, but because of injuries and the general direction of the season, the youth takeover could be coming sooner rather than later.

Three immediate names that have emerged in conversation and on the field over the past few weeks are Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis and Robert Spears-Jennings. All three freshmen happen to be on the defensive side of the ball, where the Sooners have struggled most, and each player saw the field on Saturday in a 52-42 win over Kansas.

Injuries in both the linebacker and safety rooms presented opportunities for the talented youngsters, and after the win, more chances for playing time will likely be in store.

“Next man up mentality," defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. "You know, we’ve had a rotation at safety that we’re going to continue to do, and give guys opportunities. I see Robert Spears-Jennings doing some better things, he’s just a freshman and continues to get better. He’ll get more opportunities going forward. Again, we’re just a work in progress.”

For Spears-Jennings, it was his first look at extended, meaningful playing time of the season. Oklahoma’s secondary has clearly missed sophomore Billy Bowman, and the coaching staff has looked at a few different options with the safety spots. When Spears-Jennings’ number was called Saturday, though, he delivered.

At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Spears-Jennings has serious closing speed and can cover ground in a hurry. If his ballhawk skills are anything like his physicality, he’s going to receive a few more opportunities during the second half of the season.

Lewis and Kanak have both shown flashes this fall and seem to be picking up more and more recognition each week.

With Lewis, the coaching staff has raved about his instincts and speed, but knew he needed a year to get stronger in the weight room. Midseason improvement and opportunistic positioning has vaulted Lewis to playing time, where he’ll have a chance to make an impact the rest of the season.

“Kip Lewis has grown a lot," Roof said. "He’s a guy that’s gotten better. Jaren Kanak is a guy who we think has a really bright future here but he’s been playing Mike linebacker for four weeks now."

“All the things that go into that, the learning, sometimes it’s by necessity. You’d like to be able to have a guy be able to take a year and learn the position, but that’s not where we are right now. He’s embraced that and is going to be a really good football player here before he’s done.”

Kanak’s breakout game against Nebraska allowed fans to see his talent early on, and has since left them questioning where he’s been on the field through Oklahoma’s struggles. After Roof’s explanation Saturday, it seems like Kanak is doing all the right things to learn his new position on the field.

“Like anything, making the transition from high school football to college football, there’s a big transition there," Roof said. "Certainly going from outside ‘backer to inside ‘backer, there’s a transition that accompanies that as well. He is a kid that works extremely hard and is going to be a really good player here, sooner rather than later.”

Oklahoma’s young talent on the defensive side of the ball is abundantly clear. After showing glimpses on the field and in practice for consecutive weeks, the freshmen will be tough to keep off the field.