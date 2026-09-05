Report Card: John Mateer, Special Teams Lead the Way in Oklahoma's Romp

NORMAN — The season opener certainly wasn’t perfect for 10th-ranked Oklahoma.

There was some sloppiness on the defensive side, some uneven play from a bit of a patchwork offensive line, and the Sooners committed a turnover late that severely threatened the scoreboard.

But Oklahoma kept the shutout intact, finishing off a 51-0 win over UTEP on Friday night at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The position-by-position report card for the Sooners reflects a game with plenty of positives, but with a couple areas of concern to keep an eye on as the schedule takes a much tougher turn beginning with next week’s showdown at No. 16 Michigan:

Quarterbacks: B+

John Mateer certainly wasn’t perfect.

He airmailed a pass to Elijah Thomas on his first throw of the game, but then the fifth-year QB quickly settled in.

Mateer completed his next seven passes, and they weren’t all dink-and-dunks either. Three of those passes went for 24 or more yards, and another for 15 yards.

Mateer missed on four of his last six throws before giving way to backup Whitt Newbauer late in the third quarter.

Newbauer led the Sooners to a touchdown on his first drive, scoring from 3 yards out himself to make it 51-0 early in the fourth quarter.

Bowe Bentley then came on for the Sooners’ next drive and Oklahoma had to punt for the first time.

Newbauer came back on for the next drive, though it was a steady diet of handoffs to Ben McCreary before Jacob Ulrich’s punt gave the Miners the ball back with 1:01 remaining.

Newbauer completed his only pass while Bentley was 0 for 1.

Running Backs: B

In last season’s opener, the Sooners had zero runs longer than 10 yards.

Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant broke off a 12-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage, and then followed it up with a 13-yard gain on the next play.

Avant got the bulk of the carries, finishing with 15 attempts for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Xavier Robinson had seven carries for 30 yards while freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. had three carries for 21 yards.

Those three averaged a combined 5.2 yards per carry and the Sooners finished with 170 rushing yards.

Oklahoma topped that mark just four times last year.

Just as important, Mateer carried just three times, totaling seven yards.

Last season, the Sooners had to rely on Mateer’s legs to produce on the ground far too often, putting him in the line of fire.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A-

Isaiah Sategna was excellent again.

More on him later, but on the offensive side, he finished with four catches for 76 yards and a score.

Virginia transfer Trell Harris had two catches for 61 yards. Including a 48-yard touchdown.

Sophomore Elijah Thomas had a 24-yard catch early.

Then there’s the tight ends.

The group had just one touchdown last season — a 3-yard scoring catch by Kaden Helms.

They equaled that mark by the end of the first quarter, as Colorado State transfer Rocky Beers hauled in a 40-yard touchdown early. The most impressive part of Beers’ touchdown was the finish, where he hurdled a Miners’ safety.

Beers nearly scored a second touchdown just before half but fellow tight end Jack Van Dorselaer was called for pass interference on the play.

Oklahoma used four different tight ends on the first drive of the game, as Trynae Washington came in to serve as a fullback on Avant’s touchdown run to cap the first drive.

Beers finished with two catches for 43 yards, and Florida transfer Hayden Hansen had a 15-yard catch.

Offensive Line: B-

Hey this is an improvement over most of last season.

The difference was evident early on, as the line opened up several gaping holes for Avant to run through.

Noah Best became the first true freshman to start at center in a Sooners’ opener since 1992, though Caleb Nitta also got plenty of run at the position.

Brent Venables said Best was "unfazed" in his collegiate debut.

Heath Ozaeta started at right guard in place of the injured Ryan Fodje, who had already been forced over to center by Jake Maikkula’s injury.

The lopsided score gave Bill Bedenbaugh a chance to get plenty of second- and third-team linemen into the game.

The group allowed just one sack, and that wasn’t until Bentley was sacked early in the fourth quarter.

When Newbauer entered the game late in the third quarter, Best shifted over to right guard.

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jayden Jackson tries to pull down UTEP quarterback EJ Colson Jr. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Defensive Line: B

Adepoju Adebawore had probably the biggest night amongst the defensive front, getting into the backfield and disrupting the Miners’ offense on several occasions early.

He finished with three tackles and a sack as he made the start opposite Taylor Wein.

The front-line interior wasn’t exactly dominant, as David Stone and Jayden Jackson finished with five combined tackles.

Wein led the group with five tackles, and Bishop Thomas and Tank Carrington got in on sacks.

It wasn’t bad but it wasn’t at the level of last year’s defensive front either.

Linebackers: B

Again, it wasn’t overly bad but it wasn’t outstanding either.

Owen Heinecke tied for the team lead with seven tackles while Kip Lewis was in on a sack.

Backup linebacker James Nesta did recover a fumble in the fourth quarter that helped the Sooners keep the Miners scoreless.

They’ll need to be better, but it wasn’t an awful start either.

Secondary: B

This is as much about expectations as anything.

They weren’t overly dominant, didn’t finish with any interceptions and helped give up a couple big plays.

Peyton Bowen forced a fumble and he, Courtland Guillory and Jacobe Johnson each broke up passes.

It’s important to note, though, that some of the defense’s lackluster performance was probably due to not showing too much with Michigan, Georgia, and Texas looming.

They do need to be better at all levels, and Venables wasn’t happy with what he felt was some sloppy defensive play in the first half.

Oklahoma receiver Isaiah Sategna turns the corner after catching a pass out of the backfield against UTEP. Sategna also returned a punt for a touchdown in the Sooners' 51-0 win. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Special Teams: A+

The unquestioned brightest spot of the evening.

The special teams got off to a quick start when Isaiah Sategna returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown midway through the first quarter. The punt return was Oklahoma’s first for a touchdown since Gavin Freeman against Arkansas State in the 2023 opener. Sategna’s return was the Sooners’ longest since Jalen Saunders’ 92-yarder in 2013.

Sategna finished with 115 punt return yards and returned a kick 24 yards.

Tate Sandell hit both of his field goals, from 33 and 32 yards, while Liam Evans came on to hit a 34-yarder late in the third quarter.

The Sooners didn’t have to punt until late in the game, with Grayson Allen hitting a 44-yard punt and Jacob Ulrich a 42-yarder.

UTEP missed on three field goal tries.