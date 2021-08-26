OU O-Line Building Chemistry as They Begin to Figure Out Their Personnel

As kickoff approaches, the Sooners are getting closer to finding their starting five along the offensive line.

The Oklahoma offensive line is getting there.

Or at least that’s what head coach Lincoln Riley believes.

After stumbling out of the block last season, the spotlight is on the unit up front as they try to replace center Creed Humphrey and tackle Adrian Ealy.

Throughout the spring and fall camp, many different combinations have been used and certain guys have played multiple positions. Chris Murray has worked at center and right guard, Tyrese Robinson has worked at right guard and right tackle, and multiple guys have been given a look at both tackle spots.

But as game week approaches, Riley said the Sooners are starting to feel confident in a coherent group.

“We’re getting better,” Riley said during his press conference on Tuesday. “We’re starting to find a few combinations that we like. With some of the depth we’ll certainly play more than five guys. I think the combinations are starting to settle in.”

Smart money would slot Andrew Raym in at the center spot to start, as well as Marquis Hayes to his left at guard. But otherwise, it’s being billed as a wide-open competition to fill the other three spots along the line.

Even as the Sooners look to replace a talent in Humphrey who is likely to walk in and start for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday’s this year, Riley said he’s confident in the overall talent level of the entire position group.

“I would say we’re probably a little more talented top to bottom than we’ve been,” Riley said. “A combination of talent and experience than we’ve been the last couple years.”

At some point, however, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will have to roll with five guys to start so they can build chemistry throughout the year, a process Hayes said will take a long time.

“It's kinda tough,” Hayes said during his Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “I feel like we wouldn't know until we go against some other people, like how far along the chemistry is.

“I feel like it takes a while. That's something that don't just come. I feel like our chemistry won't be best until we win the national championship. It's just a down the line thing.”

Regardless of who gets the nod against Tulane, the offensive line will likely feel as prepared to start the season as they have in years. The ability to battle against one of the deepest position groups on the team, the defensive line, has been a boon for both units in the trenches all camp long, Riley said.

“It’s been a war,” Riley said. “It’s really pushed our guys and I’ve seen a lot of positives.

“It doesn’t matter if its ones, twos or threes in there, it’s a constant grind in there.”

The constant battle has shaped the o-line, Hayes said, as the group feels a lot more comfortable with each other today than they did at the start of fall camp.

“I feel like since fall camp has started and ended, we, from the beginning to the end, we look very different,” Hayes said. “I feel like we know each other's tendencies by what we need to do and what we don't need to do with each other. And I feel like we keep going.

“So we're still competing right now for jobs and spots. So it's a good deal, great deal."

