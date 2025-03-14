OU Pro Day: Oklahoma's Billy Bowman, Danny Stutsman Credit Brent Venables for Their NFL Path
NORMAN — The two Oklahoma players who will almost definitely get picked in next month’s NFL Draft and seem destined for a career in professional football were not recruited by current OU coach Brent Venables.
But Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman both say they would not be bound for the league like they are without him.
“Oh, it's everything,” Stutsman said Tuesday after finishing his workouts for NFL scouts at OU’s Pro Day. “You know, the mentorship that I've gotten from Coach Venables is huge, just from how I am as a person to defensive schemes, the knowledge I've had. It's all credit to him.”
“I know that I've been prepared for it, from our staff and specifically Coach Venables, the things that he does for this program to be able to be successful off the field just as much as on the field,” said Bowman. “It’s a huge credit to him and the things that he does in the program.”
Both Stutsman and Bowman were recruited by Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch, and both played four years for the Sooners — the last three under Venables. They endured not only a head coaching change, but also three changes in defensive coordinator, from Ted Roof to Venables to Zac Alley.
And still, Stutsman became a consensus All-American linebacker, while Bowman was an All-SEC safety. Stutsman finished in OU’s top 10 for career tackles with 378 and contributed 36 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions and five total fumbles. Bowman finished with 192 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 11 interceptions, five total fumbles and 18 passes defensed with four defensive touchdowns.
Their pre-draft process has only enhanced their NFL chances.
Bowman was a breakout star at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, displaying the kind of instincts and anticipation that Sooner Nation has seen since the day he stepped on campus.
He also showed elite speed, quickness, agility and ball skills — all of which led to his ability deliver game-changing plays for the OU defense — as well as the versatility and intelligence to play multiple positions.
Bowman continued to impress NFL personnel two weeks ago in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“The combine went really well,” he said. “As far as results, I PR’d (personal record) in every category. As far as being down there for the interviews and things like that, it was a great experience. Great time talking ball with certain coaches just talking life and things like that. So it was, it was a great experience.”
Stutsman enjoyed his breakout at the combine. He ran the 40 in 4.52 seconds, which was third-fastest among linebackers, and his vertical jump of 34 inches ranked 10th. He also looked smooth in the individual position workouts.
At pro day on Tuesday, Stutsman said he only needed to do the bench press, where his 22 reps would have ranked third among linebackers at combine.
“She’ll play,” Stutsman said.
While Stutsman had a light day, Bowman didn’t work out at all in Norman, having already accomplished what he wanted to do ahead of the draft. The next phase of the process will be teams, having identified what players they’re interested in, inviting them out for private workouts and more extensive individual meetings.
“I’m patiently just waiting for private workouts to be scheduled with specific coaches and things like that,” Bowman said.
“Now I’m ready for my private workouts, my visits and all that,” Stutsman said. “Excited for the next step in the process.”
As teams dive deeper into their football knowledge, they sound confident that studying football for three years under Venables will carry them far in their career.
“One hundred percent. One hundred percent,” Bowman said. “Even when I talk to some of the NFL guys, they know how complex his defense is, and the success he's had in the past years at Oklahoma a couple decades ago, then at Clemson.”
When Alley left for West Virginia in December and the Sooners couldn’t hire Ohio State’s Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator, Venables decided he would go back to his roots and call the OU defense this fall. Both Stutsman and Bowman gave that decision their full endorsement.
“I think that's great. That's amazing,” Stutsman said. “When Coach Alley left, I didn't think there was anyone else that could really fill that role besides Coach Venables himself. He's just, you know, like he said, he's good at doing it. He's damn good at it, and he is clearly one of the best. So there's no one else like him — great defensive coordinator, great head coach — and I think it's gonna be a perfect role.”