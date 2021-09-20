OU Recruiting Roundup: Sooners Host Elite Recruits vs. Nebraska

The Sooners hosted top targets Kam Dewberry and Gentry Williams alongside a group of commits this past weekend.

The Oklahoma Sooners emerged victorious after hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a game that had implications reaching far beyond this season.

OU had an important weekend off the field, hosting a slew of top recruits from across the country this weekend.

Lincoln Riley is off to a hot start in 2023, and is looking for a strong finish to the 2022 class, and he had plenty of current verbal commits in this weekend to help cement the class and try to convince a few key targets that Oklahoma is the place to be.

Plenty of the visitors this weekend were current commits, including defensive standouts Robert Spears-Jennings, Xavion Brice and Jayden Rowe.

On the other side of the football, slot receiver Raleek Brown, tight end Kaden Helms and offensive tackle Jacob Sexton also paid a visit to Norman this weekend to witness the Battle of the Big Reds.

It was especially important to get Brown back on campus, as the Sooners will look to capatilze on the instability on USC in an effort to not have to sweat out Brown’s recruitment down to the wire.

A pair of elite uncommitted 2022 prospects were in town for official visits as well, one on each side of the football.

Booker T. Washington standout Gentry Williams made is official visit, as Oklahoma looks to lock down the top in-state prospect in the 2022 class.

Williams was also in Norman alongside his high school teammate and standout 2023 wide receiver, Micah Tease.

Bill Bedenbaugh will hope to add to his offensive line as well, as elite offensive tackle Kam Dewberry made his trip to Norman to take in the weekend’s festivities.

Bedenbaugh’s work didn’t stop with the ’22 class, however.

The Sooners also played host to elite Class of 2023 offensive tackle from Raytown, MO, Logan Reichart. Already the top class in 2023, the Sooners will hope to carry their momentum through the fall behind the commitment of top 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson.

Oklahoma also hosted 2023 wide receiver Ashton Cozart from Flower Mound, TX. Cozart projects as an absolute burner, clocking a 10.71 second 100 during his sophomore year running track.

Two-sport star from Mustang, OK, Jacobe Johnson was also in town, as he holds offers to play both football and basketball for the Sooners.

Though no commitments were announced this weekend, the Sooners laid the groundwork for a strong close to the recruiting cycle this fall.

