Oklahoma student-athletes set GPA record, extend streak

Sooner athletes posted an all-time best 3.19 GPA last semester; OU's streak began in 2012

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma student-athletes extended their streak of classroom success by posting a 3.19 cumulative GPA during the fall 2020 semester. The performance bettered the previous record of 3.17 set during the spring 2020 semester and resulted in a school-record 18th consecutive semester of surpassing a 3.0 cumulative figure.

OU's streak of student-athletes posting at least a 3.0 GPA began in spring 2012. The 3.19 cumulative fall GPA reflects the overall academic performance of those student-athletes from their first semester of collegiate enrollment through the completion of the fall 2020 term.

Sixteen of OU's 19 athletics teams earned better than a 3.0 fall semester GPA and seven programs produced their highest cumulative GPAs: men’s cross country, football, women's gymnastics, softball, men's tennis, women's track and field (tied its best mark) and volleyball.

Here is a look at some additional fall semester academic accomplishments of OU student-athletes:

• Of the 529 student-athletes included in the latest grade report, 353 earned a 3.0 or higher GPA during the fall 2020 semester.

• Ninety-four student-athletes registered a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall semester.

• OU student-athletes have collectively earned a cumulative GPA of higher than a 3.10 in five of the last six semesters.