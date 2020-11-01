OU-Texas Tech: Q2 Report

LUBBOCK, TX — Rhamondre Stevenson is back.

In the second quarter of Saturday night’s game against Texas Tech, Oklahoma’s senior running back lifted his jersey and showed a T-shirt that read, “I’M BACK” — though everyone in Jones AT & T Stadium already had confirmed that fact when Stevenson scored three touchdowns in the first half against the Red Raiders.

Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins returned from six-game NCAA suspensions and wrecked shop on the Red Raiders on Halloween night as Oklahoma jumped to a 48-14 halftime lead.

Stevenson rushed for a team-high 55 yards on nine carries, while Perkins had two tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

After bolting to a quick 21-7 lead in the first quarter, the Sooners extended it to 42-7 in the second quarter as Jeremiah Hall and Austin Stogner caught touchdown passes from Spencer Rattler for a 35-7 lead, and Stevenson’s third TD pushed it to 42-7 with 6:28 to play until half.

Tech responded immediately with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Henry Colombi to Travis Koontz to make it 42-14, but Gabe Brkic’s 25-yard field goal pushed OU’s lead to 45-14 with 1:42 left in the quarter.

The field goal came after OU’s most sure-handed receivers dropped touchdown passes on successive drives. Freshman Marvin Mims got wide open behind the defense on what would have been a 73-yard TD bomb, but the ball bounced off his hands (OU eventually punted), and on third down before the field goal, Theo Wease dropped a quick out in the end zone.

Catches on those two plays instead of drops would have staked Oklahoma to 56 first-half points.

Instead, it was the Sooners’ most points in a half since 2008, when they scored 49 in the first half against Nebraska, one week after scoring 55 in the first half against Kansas State.

Brkic added a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give the Sooners a 34-point lead.

Rattler finished the first half 18-of-26 for 259 yards with two TDs.

Tre Norwood, replacing Delarrin Turner-Yell at safety (Turner-Yell and wideout Charleston Rambo were held out due to COVID protocol, per a source), had two interceptions in the first half.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.