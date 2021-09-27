OU Two-Way Target Jacobe Johnson 'Loved' Norman Visit

With an offer to play both football and basketball, Jacobe Johnson continues to build his relationship with both OU coaching staffs.

NORMAN — Two-sport star Jacobe Johnson has had a whirlwind couple of weeks.

On the gridiron, the 2023 wide receiver and defensive back prospect shined in a couple of wild contests for Mustang High School against Norman High School and Norman North.

Falling 62-58 last week to the Norman High Tigers, Mustang rebounded with a wild 49-48 win over Norman North on the same field on week later, a win which Johnson said could catapult the Broncos throughout district play.

“This was a big win for us,” Johnson told SI Sooners after the win. “This (will) determine how we’re going to do in the playoffs, so this was a big win for us.”

Johnson’s weekend’s didn’t end with either game, however, as he went on to visit Oklahoma for their victory over Nebraska, and then was in Stillwater to take in Oklahoma State’s victory over Kansas State this past weekend.

Both the Sooners and the Cowboys have offered the 6-foot-3, 183-pound athlete in both football and basketball, where Johnson also stars as a shooting guard for Mustang.

As Oklahoma has brought a new basketball coaching staff in under Porter Moser, Johnson said they’ve maintained a great relationship with him.

“They’re all great,” Johnson said. “As soon as they got there, all of them greeted me so it’s all love when I get there.”

On top of that, both the football staff and Moser’s staff are still happy to work with Johnson to make his two-sport dreams a reality, he said.

Though not his first visit, Johnson said he enjoyed his trip back to Norman for the Nebraska game.

Jacobe Johnson Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners

“I always love Norman, it jut feels like home every time I get there,” he said. “It’s great.”

There will be stiff competition for Johnson, as OU, OSU and TCU are all pursuing him heavily, but he said there is one aspect of his recruitment process where two schools have really stood out.

“I look at like, relationships,” Johnson said. “How I’m building my relationships with the coach right now, and I’ve I’m being honest, OU and OSU is my top when it comes to football and basketball when it comes to relationships that I’ve got and stuff.”

So far, the Sooners have built the top-ranked class in 2023, and a key element to that has been the family atmosphere at OU. Malachi Nelson, Treyaun Webb, Makai Lemon and Deandre Moore have all praised the atmosphere at OU, and the Sooners will hope that factor plays a role once again with Johnson.

