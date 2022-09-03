OU-UTEP GameDay: Under the Radar

John Hoover: Jalil Farooq

With all eyes on a resurgent Marvin Mims and a healthy Theo Wease, quarterback Dillon Gabriel might be wise to get the football to sophomore Jalil Farooq. Big, strong, powerful, explosive and gaining consistency and experience with every rep, Farooq sometimes looks like the Sooners’ next big star at wide receiver. His performance against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl (three catches, 64 yards) showed that when healthy, he’s ready for the big-time. Farooq has put in the work on his game and he’s studied hard the Jeff Lebby playbook. Now it’s just a matter of throwing in his direction.

Ryan Chapman: Jayden Gibson

Oklahoma’s frontline wide receivers appear to be set as Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and Jalil Farooq were named the starting trio on Monday. But the pace at which Jeff Lebby’s offense wants to run should allow plenty of opportunities in the passing game, and true freshman Jayden Gibson could be a beneficiary in Week 1. His 6-foot-5 frame brings a different dimension to the OU wide receiver room, and Gibson will likely be afforded plenty of favorable matchups if he gets a ton of run late in Saturday’s contest in mop-up duty. If Gibson can make another flashy play in the second half like he did in Oklahoma’s spring game, then he could make the case to get a few more snaps next week against Kent State.

Josh Callaway: Jordan Kelley

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Jordan Kelley surprised some people this week when he was named a co-starter alongside Jalen Redmond on the defensive line. Now let's see what he did during fall camp to earn that. Kelley has been in the program and fans know him well, but it feels like an opportunity has opened up here for him to make some noise in his final season in Norman. UTEP struggled to run the ball last week against North Texas, but allowed just one sack in the passing game. If Kelley can make a few big plays on Saturday, that could serve as a spark plug to what could be a productive year for him which would only add more depth to an OU defense that looks to have a lot of reliable bodies.

Ross Lovelace: Billy Bowman

Sophomore safety Billy Bowman seems like an obvious candidate to flourish under a head coach like Brent Venables. He’s clearly bulked up this offseason and secured a starting spot on the defense. Bowman is very talented and playing just one position now, simplifying the game for him. He also might see work on special teams as a kick returner, which should make fans even more excited. Bowman was an electrifying two-way athlete in high school, and could make some highlight plays if he has the chance this fall. If he gets early kick return work against UTEP, he could take over the job.