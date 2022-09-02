OU-UTEP: One Big Thing

For nine months, Oklahoma’s momentum has been building.

Now it’s time to play a football game.

The Sooners need to be able to navigate all the emotion of being jilted by Lincoln Riley last November and then being swept off their feet by Brent Venables a week later. It shouldn’t be too hard. High emotions are good for a season-opening football game, and collisions can be good for the soul.

Think about all that’s transpired since Riley scurried out west: the 2023 recruiting class imploded, and now ranks in the top five nationally — without even playing a game. Two 5-star quarterbacks soured on OU, but the Sooners got a nice Hawaiian punch in Dillon Gabriel. Venables stepped off the private jet at Westheimer Airport like he’d just finished a set with The Rolling Stones, and then he brought back rock star strength coach Jerry Schmidt. More than 200 former players and some 75,000 fans turned out for the spring game — both unheard of for Oklahoma — and he asked the program’s longest-tenured assistant coach to resign at the start of preseason training camp with, apparently, very little disruption to the team.

Now, the UTEP Miners are in town, a 31.5-point underdog, and kickoff for the 2022 season is hours away — easily the most anticipated season at Oklahoma since Bob Stoops arrived for the ’99 season.

Norman mayor Larry Heikkila needs to just go ahead and declare Saturday “Brent Venables Day in the City of Norman.”