OU-Western Carolina: Our Picks

John Hoover

Oklahoma shouldn’t have to resort to playing FCS programs. But this is where college football scheduling is in 2021. The Catamounts will get $625,000 for their trouble — which should be significant. OU coaches are angry after last week’s performance against Tulane, and the players will be motivated to clean things up. Will their improvements be measurable against an overmatched and outnumbered opponent? Probably not. But maybe that’s for Nebraska to worry about. For now, the 2021 freshman class, just about every healthy backup and most of the walk-ons had better be ready to show out. OU’s history against FCS programs has produced five blowouts by an average score of 58-6. That sounds a little low for this week’s game, but the with this team's long-term potential and a big game next week, the starters will be out early.

Final: Oklahoma 58, Western Carolina 6

Ryan Chapman

The Oklahoma Sooners were humbled in their season opening victory against the Tulane Green Wave, but in the end they escaped with the W and are able to move forward. Expect OU to have a higher level of intensity and to play a clean game as they host the Catamounts in a packed Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after getting worked by the fans, media and their coaches all week long. Spencer Rattler should look more the Heisman contender that he was advertised coming into the year, and won’t need to return to the fray after halftime. Oklahoma’s defense will also look different, working with less rotation in the first half and an emphasis on piling it on throughout all four quarters. Expect Kerwin Bell’s Catamounts to narrowly avoid getting shut out, as even Western Carolina tacked on a fourth-quarter field goal against Alabama back in 2019.

Final: Oklahoma 66 Western Carolina 3

Josh Callaway

After the rough opener against Tulane and the brutal week that has followed, it seems like this is a ripe opportunity for the Sooners to take out some frustrations. This one will be a total beatdown with Oklahoma holding a +40-point halftime lead that allows Caleb Williams and Ralph Rucker to get significant snaps in the second half. The Catamounts’ offense won’t do much until finally getting in the end zone in the final moments when the Sooners are deep into the depth chart. This game won’t really answer the looming questions and many will still have their doubts about the team after the way the season began, but for an evening, Oklahoma won’t be remotely tested and roll to a 2-0 start.

Final: Oklahoma 66, Western Carolina 10

