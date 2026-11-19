NORMAN — Though interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten wasn’t tasked with installing a new offense for the final month of the season, he’s thrown his own twist into Oklahoma’s plans.

The Sooners have morphed into a ground-and-pound attack over the last two weeks, as evidenced by a new package that has been rolled out.

Offensive lineman Peyton Joseph has donned the No. 36 jersey and played some fullback the past two weeks, an example of Witten getting creative to get the most out of Oklahoma’s roster.

“Yeah, I came in, had a conversation with coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh, said, ‘Coach, I got a thought here. A little vision for you. What do you think?’ We had a few-play package,” Witten said after the Sooners’ win over Ole Miss. “… One of the things we’re trying to do offensively is just be multiple in that. Little bit like I was talking third down. Specializing certain guys in certain spots. Try to carve out roles.”

Joseph, a guard by trade, was used on four offensive snaps as fullback per Pro Football Focus, which has brought energy to the entire sideline.

“It's awesome seeing Groovy, uh, Peyton Joseph. Sorry, that's what we call him. Seeing him run on the field,” quarterback John Mateer said. “Number 36, kind of making fun of him because he's wearing number 36. Call him Jerome Bettis. But it's awesome. I mean, he has great juice and he does a great job. I think he graded out 100% like two weeks in a row. So he's doing a great job, and man, we love him. We do.”

Joseph transferred to Norman from Georgia Tech, where he primarily played on special teams last year.

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He’s had to fill in at times this year as injuries have mounted on the offensive line, but even with Heath Ozaeta back healthy to play guard, Witten has carved out a role for the 6-foot-4, 331-pounder.

“I think one of the ways, the formula in my opinion for us to be successful is, using a multitude of different guys,” Witten said. “… We had some success with that last week (against Florida) in short yardage, and just continue try to build on that with different personnel. He was great. He spent more time than he had all week, learning the formations. Where to line up. He did a great job at it.”

What started as a look that the Sooners wanted to throw out against the Gators has quickly morphed into something that excites the entire team.

“Groovy back there, he doing his thing. I like to see it,” defensive tackle David Stone said. “… Leave Groovy out there and let him do his thing, 'cause he moving them, and then he got the juice celebrating with the guys. I love to see that, man. I'm grateful that we got this offense rolling like we do.

“For them to be able to convert on third-and-short like that and fourth-and-short, it's a good thing to see. I'm feeding off the energy. I love it. You know, keep getting in the end zone.”

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