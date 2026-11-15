Which Sooners Who are Flying Under the Radar Could Tilt the Matchup Against No. 19 Mississippi?

S Peyton Bowen

Hard to call one of your true All-America candidates under the radar, but Bowen’s maturity and discipline will be a key factor against one of college football’s top scrambling quarterbacks. Trinidad Chambliss has some magic in him, and he’s become a master at breaking out of the pocket to escape trouble, then finding receivers wide open downfield. Bowen is already one of the Sooners’ top defenders, but he’ll need to elevate his game and make himself stay in coverage against Chambliss.

— John Hoover

RB Lloyd Avant

Last week, Jason Witten was able to dial up a nice play to tight end Hayden Hansen to fool the Florida defense and get the ball into the end zone. With so much attention deservedly placed on receiver Isaiah Sategna and tight end Rocky Beers, it feels like it's time for running back Lloyd Avant to get his number called. Avant has a strong case to be on the field at all times, both with his production on limited carries and his pass-blocking abilities, which would allow Witten the ability to get the ball in his hands without raising the suspicion of Mississippi's defense.

— Ryan Chapman

DE Jake Kreul

Jake Kreul has lived up to his 5-star billing thus far. Through his first nine collegiate games, Kreul has notched nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He logged 24 snaps in OU’s 23-7 win over Florida, which tied for the second most among the Sooners’ edge rushers. Kreul has earned his status as a regular on OU’s defense despite his youth. Now, he’ll face the tall task of trying to contain shifty Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Kreul was one of OU’s better defenders against South Carolina, as he pressured Gamecocks star quarterback LaNorris Sellers and registered a strong 69.3 Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade. He’ll need to be similarly disciplined against Chambliss, who ran wild against the Sooners a year ago.

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— Carson Field

DE Danny Okoye

One of the biggest keys for Oklahoma's defense will be keeping Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in the pocket. The more the Sooners can take away options from Chambliss, the greater the chances they're able to slow down the Rebels' high-powered offense. While Oklahoma struggled on third and fourth down last season against Ole Miss, they'll need to be strong on first and second downs again. While all of the Sooners' defensive ends will be key in this, Okoye's athleticism stands out in the group. He's graded out strongly in many of the Sooners' biggest games of the season — Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, Florida — and OU will need Okoye to come up big once again.

— Ryan Aber

WR Parker Livingstone

Parker Livingstone reappeared after an extended absence from the field. He's played; it's just that John Mateer couldn't find him, nor could Ben Arbuckle scheme up plays for the big-bodied pass catcher. It took Jason Witten one game to utilize Livingstone's strengths in an effort to allow Mateer a plethora of guys to throw to. Livingstone was UT's big third-down guy a season ago; perhaps Witten watched film and employs that against Ole Miss.

— Brady Trantham

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