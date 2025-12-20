PFF Grades for Oklahoma's Season-Ending Loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff

A 17-0 start gave the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners visions of roses early on during their matchup with the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Then Oklahoma endured a three-minute, 11-second nightmare where the Sooners saw a dropped deep ball, a dropped punt attempt that was then blocked, followed shortly by a John Mateer pick-six. 17-0 went to 17-17 that quickly.

From there, the Tide never looked back.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna celebrates after a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Grades and Snap Counts for Oklahoma's Offense

The Sooners played 17 players in this game, the second-least amount of players they played in a single game all year (OU played 16 against Tennessee).

With Jake Maikkula missing his second consecutive game following an infection scare the week of the LSU game, Febechi Nwaiwu made his second start at center. Nwaiwu played all 76 snaps and graded out at 72.4 per Pro Football Focus, leading the offensive line.

Deion Burks had his best game as a Sooner, hauling in seven catches for 107 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown that brought the Alabama lead down to three. Burks played 57 snaps and graded out with 71.4. Isaiah Sategna III played all but one snap and was held in check for most of the night, save a short touchdown catch deep in the red zone. He graded out with a 53.2.

Mateer's Pick-6 masked what was his best performance in two months. Playing without a brace on his throwing hand, Mateer made throws downfield and kept Oklahoma in the game after Alabama took control. Mateer finished with a 66.3 grade on all 76 snaps.

Here are the snap counts and grades for the offense:

LT Michael Fasusi, 76 snaps (62.1)

RT Ryan Fodje, 76 snaps (54.5)

LG Eddy Pierre-Louis, 76 snaps (65.4)

QB John Mateer, 76 snaps (66.3)

RT Derek Simmons, 76 snaps (59.7)

RG Febechi Nwaiwu, 76 snaps (72.4)

WR Isaiah Sategna III, 75 snaps (53.2)

HB Tory Blaylock, 61 snaps (62.3)

WR Deion Burks, 57 snaps (71.4)

WR Keontez Lewis, 46 snaps (49.8)

WR Javonnie Gibson, 28 snaps (61.2)

WR Jer'Michael Carter, 18 snaps (69.9)

TE Kaden Helms, 17 snaps (54.6)

HB Xavier Robinson, 14 snaps (52.4)

TE Carson Kent, 4 snaps (53.2)

WR Jacob Jordan, 1 snap (81.1)

Read More Alabama 34, Oklahoma 24

Oklahoma's Special Teams has Rare Off Night in College Football Playoff loss to Alabama

Five Takeaways From Oklahoma's College Football Playoff Meltdown Against Alabama

Sooners Lose to Alabama: Who's Up, Who's Down in the Oklahoma Stock Report?

Grades and Snap Counts for Oklahoma's Defense

This game was a script-flip from the first matchup in Tuscaloosa. The Sooner defense forced no turnovers but kept the Tide from gaining chunks of yards. Unfortunately, Alabama forced — or was the beneficiary of — turnovers.

Gracen Halton led the day on defense with a grade of 75.4 on 30 snaps. His fellow defensive lineman David Stone was second on the team, finishing with a 70.7 grade on 29 snaps.

Owen Heinecke's 70.4 grade (on 43 snaps) led the linebacker unit.

Making his return to the field in over a month, R Mason Thomas played 30 snaps and finished with a grade of 67.3

Here are the grades for the defense: