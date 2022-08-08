Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Sooners Fall Camp Practice

Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Sooners Fall Camp PracticeThe Oklahoma Sooners took the practice field on Aug. 8 in preparation for the season opener against UTEP.Author:Ryan ChapmanPublish date:Aug 8, 2022 3:00 PM EDT20Gallery20 ImagesScroll to ContinueRead MoreWATCH: Oklahoma Fall Camp Practice Highlights1 hour agoOklahoma Ranked its Lowest in Seven Years in Preseason Coaches Poll1 hour agoCale Gundy's Impact on Oklahoma's Program Reaches Farther Than Just Recruiting4 hours agoIn This Article (1)Oklahoma Sooners