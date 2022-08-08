Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Sooners Fall Camp Practice

The Oklahoma Sooners took the practice field on Aug. 8 in preparation for the season opener against UTEP.
Venables
20
Gallery
20 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

8-8 OU Practice
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Fall Camp Practice Highlights

By Josh Callaway1 hour ago
FB - Anton Harrison, Football Generic, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Oklahoma Ranked its Lowest in Seven Years in Preseason Coaches Poll

By John E. Hoover1 hour ago
Cale Gundy 1
Football

Cale Gundy's Impact on Oklahoma's Program Reaches Farther Than Just Recruiting

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago
Cale Gundy QB 1
Football

Cale Gundy Era Began at Oklahoma 32 Years Ago With a Bang ... and the 'Cale Mary'

By John E. Hoover8 hours ago
Joe Mixon
Football

Joe Mixon Offers 'Highest Support' for Cale Gundy, 'Extreme Disappointment' at Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover13 hours ago
Cale Gundy
Football

Longtime Oklahoma Assistant Cale Gundy Resigns From Program

By John E. Hoover14 hours ago
Jerry Schmidt 2-HORIZ
Football

How Jerry Schmidt Has Already Changed the Oklahoma Football Program

By John E. HooverAug 7, 2022 1:14 PM EDT
Billy Bowman - WCU
Football

Oklahoma's Billy Bowman Feeling Confident Again at Safety

By Ryan ChapmanAug 7, 2022 8:00 AM EDT