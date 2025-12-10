Playoff Schedule Sets up Nicely for Sooners, Gives Chance to Keep Building Momentum

Oklahoma will not only have the benefit of home-field advantage when the eighth-ranked Sooners take on No. 9 Alabama in a first-round College Football Playoff matchup Dec. 19 on Owen Field.

The Sooners will also have the benefit of time, not only in coming into their CFP opener nearly three weeks after the regular season ended while Alabama has a week less to recover, and in a potential second-round matchup.

Though it’s still a very small sample size, the results were clear last season in the opener of the 12-team format.

In the first round, the home team won all four games last season by an average of 19.25 points per game.

The only game decided by less than 14 points was Notre Dame’s 27-17 win over Indiana. The Hoosiers didn’t exactly go through what SMU did in playing Penn State or Clemson going to Auburn.

It won’t be a short trip for the Crimson Tide, with Tuscaloosa more than 700 miles from Norman, Two of the other two games—James Madison at Oregon and Miami to Texas A&M—featured road teams

It’s another area where the Sooners’ matchup is more advantageous.

The break allows the Sooners to potentially get some players back — including defensive end R Mason Thomas and center Jake Maikkula among them — while not having time to build up any rust.

It also allows some experienced players to limit their reps, while allowing young, talented players to get work in where they otherwise might not’ve.

Sooners coach Brent Venables said some of those young players — mainly players who have been contributors but haven’t broke through had been getting more reps over the last week in practice as the focus shifted toward the playoffs.

Even in the four-team playoff era, the structure of the season was largely identical to the traditional college football calendar, other than the championship game being a possibility on top of a major bowl.

But the move to a 12-team field has drastically altered that calendar.

Now, teams have less than two weeks from the announcement before it’s time to play, instead of having almost a month or more to prepare.

The difference in that was evident last season.

Again, it’s a small sample size but the four teams that won in the first round — Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State — all won in the quarterfinals as well, as the top four teams were eliminated.

Venables is particularly confident with the way his team has handled success this season.

The four-game winning streak with their backs against the wall.”

That approach, Venables said, would serve the Sooners well in the CFP..

“A team that has never lost the respect for winning and what it takes: our processes, our intensity, our passion, our physicality, our love and respect the dust from one another,” Venables said. “All of those things that winning requires and our guys have readily embraced