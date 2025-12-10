Five Plays That Helped Oklahoma Defeat Alabama in the Regular Season

Oklahoma’s most monumental win of the season came against Alabama on Nov. 15.

The Sooners went into a hostile Bryant-Denny Stadium and earned a gritty, 23-21 victory. OU will host the Crimson Tide in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 19.

Here are five plays that lifted the Sooners to victory in their first game against Alabama:

Eli Bowen's pick six

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen effectively shushed the crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the first quarter.

The Sooners’ defense had its back against the wall, and Bowen intercepted Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. Bowen returned the interception 87 yards for a touchdown, giving the Sooners a 10-0 lead.

Alabama’s home crowd was already quiet after Isaiah Sategna set up the Sooners for an easy field goal earlier in the quarter. The fans went silent when Bowen made it to the end zone.

John Mateer's rushing TD

The Crimson Tide responded to Bowen’s pick six with a touchdown of their own, making it a 10-7 game.

After that, Alabama’s defense forced a punt. The Sooners, though, forced a fumble on the return, giving OU possession deep into Alabama territory.

On the second play of the Sooners’ drive, quarterback John Mateer eluded Alabama’s defenders on a 20-yard touchdown run.

Taylor Wein's blocked field goal

Once again, the Crimson Tide responded to an OU touchdown with a score of their own after Mateer’s scamper.

And again, Alabama forced a punt with only a couple minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide put together a quality drive and got into field-goal range.

Alabama trotted out kicker Conor Talty to try a 36-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the first half.

Talty’s kick never had a chance. OU defensive end Taylor Wein leapt over Alabama’s line — without using leverage — to get a hand on the football and send the kick wayward.

Wein's strip sack

Wein came in clutch again in the third quarter.

The Crimson Tide took the lead on their first drive of the second half, and OU responded with a field goal to make it a one-point game.

Late in the third, Alabama had an opportunity to extend its lead, and Wein made sure that didn’t happen. Wein quickly got into the backfield and hit Simpson, forcing a fumble.

Linebacker Kendal Daniels recovered the loose ball, giving OU possession at Alabama’s 28-yard line. A few plays later, Tate Sandell nailed a chipshot field goal to give Oklahoma a 23-21 lead.

Peyton Bowen's game-sealing PBU

The Sooners were never able to put the game away offensively — but their stellar defense did the trick.

Alabama had only two drives in the fourth quarter, the first of which went for only three plays and ended with a punt.

The Crimson Tide got the ball to their own 48-yard line on their final drive and were approaching field-goal range. On fourth-and-6, safety Peyton Bowen broke up a short pass to force a turnover on downs.

The Sooners took three knees after the pass breakup, sealing their two-point win.