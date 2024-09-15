Poll Report: Oklahoma Holds Tight Ahead of Massive SEC Clash
An improved performance against Tulane saw the Sooners hold steady in both polls.
Oklahoma remained ranked 13th in the US LBM Coaches Poll, and OU remained slated at No. 15 in the AP Poll on Sunday.
The Sooners had to make plays late on Saturday, but their offense made progress in the 34-19 victory over the Green Wave.
Led by quarterback Jackson Arnold, OU rushed for 182 yards and pieced together three drives of 10 plays or more.
Arnold totaled 97 yards on the ground himself, while running back Jovantae Barnes rushed for 53 yards, Taylor Tatum finished with 27 yards and a score and Gavin Sawchuk carried the ball six times for 16 yards.
Offensive coordinator Seth Littrell was able to get Arnold into rhythm through the air as well, as he connected with receiver Deion Burks numerous times in the first half to build momentum.
A mistake early in the fourth quarter put the game in doubt, however.
After leading 21-0 in the first half, Arnold threw a Pick Six after the offensive line missed an assignment up front, which saw Tulane cut OU’s lead down to 24-19.
For the second straight week, the pressure swung to Brent Venables’ defense to anchor the Sooners through a tight game.
And for the second week running, the defense delivered.
Tulane scored touchdowns on either side of halftime, but OU’s defense allowed just 49 total yards on the Green Wave’s final four drives to power Oklahoma across the finish line.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas came alive late as well to dash Tulane’s hopes of an upset.
The Green Wave got the ball back with six minutes left in the game, but Thomas completely wrecked the entire series.
He logged two sacks and batted a ball down at the line of scrimmage to force a turnover on downs.
OU’s offense cashed in on the great field position, but Thomas wasn’t done with Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah.
On the final defensive drive of the game, Thomas sacked Mensah and dislodged the football. He picked up the fumble, but was unable to return it for a touchdown of his own — something he was able to laugh about after the win.
Thomas and the rest of the Sooner defense will now set their sights on the biggest test of the year.
College GameDay will be on hand in Norman this weekend for only the second time since 2012 as Oklahoma hosts No. 6 Tennessee in the program’s first SEC conference game.
The last time GameDay made the trip to Norman was for Bedlam in 2020, but fans were not permitted to attend at the time.
Before then, the Sooners haven’t hosted the college football spectacle since taking on Notre Dame in 2012.
Josh Heupel’s Volunteers have been on a war path through the first three weeks of the season, outscoring Chattanooga, NC State and Kent State by a combined score of 201-13.
Arnold and OU’s offense will have to take another large step forward this week to keep pace with Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and his explosive offense.
Kickoff between the Sooners and the Volunteers will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the massive SEC tilt will be broadcast on ABC.