Poll Report: Oklahoma Moves Up in Rankings as Top Teams Struggle on Opening Weekend
Oklahoma’s 2024 campaign kicked off in style on Friday night.
The Sooners forced six turnovers en route to a dominant 51-3 victory over the Temple Owls as Brent Venables’ team opened a new era at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
New defensive coordinator Zac Alley earned a game ball in his debut as the defense forced three fumbles, intercepted Temple quarterback Forrest Brock twice and then linebackers Lewis Carter and Jaren Kanak combined to force and recover a fumble for a touchdown in punt coverage.
Friday’s display, paired with a handful of of highly ranked teams stumbling off the line in Week 0 and Week 1, saw the Sooners move up slightly in the polls.
Oklahoma opened the season ranked 16th in both the AP Poll and the Coaches poll.
Florida State’s defeat to Georgia Tech in Ireland last weekend and Clemson’s disastrous season-opener against Georgia ensured OU would move up at least two spots.
The Sooners climbed to No. 15 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll heading into Week 2.
Still, Oklahoma remained ranked seventh among SEC teams in both polls.
Despite the strong showing, Venables was candid that there needs to be plenty of improvement across the board before OU hosts Houston at 6:45 p.m. this Saturday.
“I thought it was a good win with plenty of things that we can get better in all three phases,” Venables said on Friday after the win. “So good to get something on the tape. We have some video evidence of both good and bad to learn and grow and get better as a team and improve moving forward. Every week, things are going to get a little bit more challenging with the opponents in front of us. But playing (Friday) gives us an opportunity to get an extra day of rest and recovery and preparation for Houston in a week.”
Houston’s opening weekend didn’t quite go to plan.
UNLV strolled into TDECU Stadium and beat the Cougars 27-7, spoiling Willie Fritz’s head coaching debut at Houston.
The Rebels held the Cougars to 209 yards of total offense, and Houston’s only score came with one minute remaining in the loss.
Starting quarterback Donovan Smith completed just 15-of-30 passes for 135 yards for the Cougars. He also threw two interceptions, one of which was returned by UNLV for a touchdown.
UNLV pushed around Houston’s defensive front. The Rebels rushed for 198 yards, an early indication that the Sooners should have another week to work out the kinks along their offensive line after OU struggled to create much daylight for its running backs against Temple.
Freshman running back Taylor Tatum helped Oklahoma’s averages out late, popping a 35-yard run to help the Sooners finish the opener by rushing for 6.2 yards per carry.
The contest against Houston will also serve as an opportunity for OU’s receivers to develop more depth.
Jayden Gibson sustained an injury in fall camp that will hold the third-year pass catcher out from the season, and Jalil Farooq re-injured his left foot against Temple, a setback that will cost him 6-8 weeks.
Nic Anderson was held out of the contest against the Owls as a precaution, but there are plenty of catches up for grabs in Emmett Jones’ wide receiver rotation behind Deion Burks and Anderson.