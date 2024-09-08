All Sooners

Poll Report: Oklahoma Stays Put After Shaky Victory Over Houston

The Sooners avoided an upset in Week 2, but didn't earn any credit in the AP Poll or Coaches Poll after their 16-12 win over the Houston Cougars.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (6) is brought down by Houston Cougars defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) and defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) after a reception during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (6) is brought down by Houston Cougars defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) and defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) after a reception during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Oklahoma survived a surprising Week 2 test on Saturday night. 

Brent Venables’ Sooners outlasted the Houston Cougars 16-12, a result that left nobody happy as fans filed out of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium into the September night.

The offense raised more questions than answers as plenty of groans and boo’s emitted from the fanbase while Seth Littrell’s unit posted a putrid 249 yards of total offense

Luckily for the Sooners, Venables and Zac Alley’s defense is living up to the preseason hype. 

Despite getting stranded on the field as the offense struggled to move the chains, the defense produced stop after stop to cling onto a two-point lead. 

Gracen Halton’s safety was the exclamation point on an outstanding showing for Venables’ defense that made up for the struggling offense and spotty special teams play. 

The good news? Shaky performances across college football prevented a major slide in the polls for OU. 

Oklahoma stayed put in both polls, remaining at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the AP Poll entering the third week of the season. 

The college football Saturday started with Texas obliterating Michigan, which saw the Wolverines plummet in the polls. 

Then before Oklahoma and Houston kicked off, Norther Illinois went into South Bend and upset Notre Dame, who were riding high off a Week 1 victory over Texas A&M to open the season. 

Further down the Top 25, Kansas lost to Illinois 23-17 which dropped the Jayhawks out of the polls. 

The Sooners weren’t the only ranked team to escape Week 2 with an ugly victory, either. 

Former Big 12 counterparts Oklahoma State and Kansas State both had to dig out of first half holes as the Cowboys hosted Arkansas and the Wildcats visited Tulane in New Orleans. 

Oregon nailed a game-winning field goal late Saturday night to avoid an upset at the hands of Boise State, Bowling Green pushed Penn State into the fourth quarter and Alabama was locked in a tight game with South Florida in the third quarter before a trio of late touchdowns busted the contest wide open. 

Still, the struggles across the country won’t make Oklahoma feel any better about it’s showing against Houston. 

Time is running out for the Sooners to come online offensively, as a massive matchup with No. 7 Tennessee looms in two weeks. 

Any peek into the future could see OU lose next Saturday, however, as the same Tulane team that pushed Kansas State to the end will be in Norman on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The entire offense, from Jackson Arnold to the offensive line to a depleted wide receiving unit, will have to be better for the Sooners to enjoy a more comfortable outing against the Green Wave.

There were no signs of improvement from the season-opener against Temple to the showing against Houston, and Littrell and Arnold will have to start answering questions on the field to build confidence before the Volunteers formally welcome Oklahoma to the SEC on Sept. 28.

Published
Ryan Chapman

RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is deputy editor at AllSooners and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football