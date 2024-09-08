Poll Report: Oklahoma Stays Put After Shaky Victory Over Houston
Oklahoma survived a surprising Week 2 test on Saturday night.
Brent Venables’ Sooners outlasted the Houston Cougars 16-12, a result that left nobody happy as fans filed out of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium into the September night.
The offense raised more questions than answers as plenty of groans and boo’s emitted from the fanbase while Seth Littrell’s unit posted a putrid 249 yards of total offense.
Luckily for the Sooners, Venables and Zac Alley’s defense is living up to the preseason hype.
Despite getting stranded on the field as the offense struggled to move the chains, the defense produced stop after stop to cling onto a two-point lead.
Gracen Halton’s safety was the exclamation point on an outstanding showing for Venables’ defense that made up for the struggling offense and spotty special teams play.
The good news? Shaky performances across college football prevented a major slide in the polls for OU.
Oklahoma stayed put in both polls, remaining at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the AP Poll entering the third week of the season.
The college football Saturday started with Texas obliterating Michigan, which saw the Wolverines plummet in the polls.
Then before Oklahoma and Houston kicked off, Norther Illinois went into South Bend and upset Notre Dame, who were riding high off a Week 1 victory over Texas A&M to open the season.
Further down the Top 25, Kansas lost to Illinois 23-17 which dropped the Jayhawks out of the polls.
The Sooners weren’t the only ranked team to escape Week 2 with an ugly victory, either.
Former Big 12 counterparts Oklahoma State and Kansas State both had to dig out of first half holes as the Cowboys hosted Arkansas and the Wildcats visited Tulane in New Orleans.
Oregon nailed a game-winning field goal late Saturday night to avoid an upset at the hands of Boise State, Bowling Green pushed Penn State into the fourth quarter and Alabama was locked in a tight game with South Florida in the third quarter before a trio of late touchdowns busted the contest wide open.
Still, the struggles across the country won’t make Oklahoma feel any better about it’s showing against Houston.
Time is running out for the Sooners to come online offensively, as a massive matchup with No. 7 Tennessee looms in two weeks.
Any peek into the future could see OU lose next Saturday, however, as the same Tulane team that pushed Kansas State to the end will be in Norman on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The entire offense, from Jackson Arnold to the offensive line to a depleted wide receiving unit, will have to be better for the Sooners to enjoy a more comfortable outing against the Green Wave.
There were no signs of improvement from the season-opener against Temple to the showing against Houston, and Littrell and Arnold will have to start answering questions on the field to build confidence before the Volunteers formally welcome Oklahoma to the SEC on Sept. 28.