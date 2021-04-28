FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Eric Gray Post-Spring Game

Spring Review: The possibilities are endless for Eric Gray in Oklahoma's offense

One of three transfers to join the Sooners from Tennessee this offseason, RB Eric Gray gives Lincoln Riley options for attacking opposing defenses
Running back Eric Gray’s transfer from Tennessee will be more than just a quality depth addition.

Gray and Kennedy Brooks have the opportunity to be the most dynamic 1-2 punch the Oklahoma Sooners have had out of the backfield since Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine terrorized Big 12 defenses in 2016.

Not only were the duo able to each post 1,000 yards on the ground, but Mixon’s versatility allowed Baker Mayfield to find him for 538 receiving yards and made Lincoln Riley’s offense that much more unpredictable.

Gray thrives in the open field, and with defenses worried about all the weapons around him on OU’s offense, Riley should have plenty of opportunity to get the Memphis native into favorable matchups in the passing game.

Eric Gray

Eric Gray looked lively in OU's Red/White Game, catching a pass from Spencer Rattler and rushing for a touchdown.

Much like Riley did with Mixon, he’ll be able to split Gray wide as a part of an empty backfield look, just as he did on the very first play from scrimmage in last Saturday’s Red/White Game.

Flashing his hands out of the backfield isn’t a foreign role to Gray either. In his two seasons at Tennessee, Gray caught 43 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns.

Riley challenged his wide receivers to raise their level in 2021, but Gray could help them convert in big situations. With two years under his belt as a major contributor at Tennessee, Gray is one of the more seasoned pass catchers on the team.

The junior should be able to do plenty of damage from the backfield as well.

Though Brooks has opted back in, Rhamondre Stevenson’s departure to the NFL Draft left questions about who else would be able to consistently move the chains on the ground.

Not only will Gray be able to shore up the depth at the position, he can be a weapon in his own right, freezing defenses as plays develop.

Eric Gray

One of three Tennessee transfers to join the Sooners this offseason, he is expected to compete with Kennedy Brooks for the starting running back job.

Pairing Gray next to either Brooks or Jeremiah Hall in the backfield will make life complicated on any opposing linebacker. On any given play, all three of those pieces have the ability to hurt defenses in a multitude of ways and will demand the respect of the defense.

Even if he doesn’t get the ball, Gray’s presence alone will give defenses fits, as he will allow Riley to throw tons of different looks and concepts on film for teams to prepare for as the season wears on.

If the Oklahoma offensive line returns to dominant form in 2021, the stage could be set for a monster year from both Brooks and Gray, opening up the offense for Spencer Rattler to dissect defenses and return to the record-setting explosiveness Sooner fans have come to expect from Riley's offense.

