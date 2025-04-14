Projecting Oklahoma's Spring Transfer Portal Needs
The curtain came down on spring practice in Norman on Saturday, meaning Oklahoma is ready to turn the page to the next phase of the offseason.
Brent Venables and new general manager Jim Nagy can officially get to work in the transfer portal on Wednesday to put the final touches on the Sooners’ 2025 roster.
Life in the post-spring portal window can be tough. There are fewer players than the free-for-all winter window, and players departing from SEC rosters will not be eligible to take the field this fall due to conference rules.
Still, Venables and his staff have been able to add key pieces in the post-spring window.
OU has bolstered its defensive interior in back-to-back summers, adding Da’Jon Terry and Damonic Williams.
Here are five positions the Sooners could target in the coming weeks:
Cornerback
On paper, Oklahoma’s options at cornerback seem strong.
Eli Bowen burst onto the scene last year as a true freshman, quickly emerging to become one of the most reliable corners for position coach Jay Valai.
Highlighted by his performance against Alabama star Ryan Williams, Bowen is a great piece to build around.
Venables was also happy with the leap Jacobe Johnson took this spring, giving the Sooners an option with more length across from Bowen.
Gentry Williams will be back from a shoulder injury that cost him the 2024 season, too. A healthy Williams is instantly one of the best corners on OU’s roster, but adding another corner with experience as cover for Williams would be ideal.
Kendel Dolby can also play corner, though he’s excelled at Venables’ cheetah linebacker spot.
Freshman cornerback Courtland Guillory made noise throughout spring practice as well, but adding a corner in the portal will be primarily a hunt for experience.
Wide Receiver
The injury to Javonnie Gibson was a blow to Emmett Jones’ receivers.
Stepping up from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the 6-foot-2 receiver was enjoying a good spring in Norman.
Oklahoma already hit the portal hard to rebuild its receiver unit over the winter, but the Sooners will dip back into the portal to round that group out again, even if Gibson could return in the fall.
An interesting pair of names from OU’s past, Trejan Bridges and Keyon Brown, could be options as both pass catchers have already announced their intentions to enter the portal.
Interior Offensive Line
Venables is pleased with Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line as Oklahoma exits the spring.
There’s a healthy mix of experience with center Troy Everett, tackles Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor and guard Febechi Nwaiwu all returning. Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland showed great improvement at the end of last year, too, though both missed the spring.
Underclassmen Eddy Pierre-Louis, Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje all drew fantastic reviews through the spring as well, but there is one spot where an injury could be catastrophic.
There is no experience behind Everett should anyone else have to play center. Local product Josh Aisosa is working as his backup, but he converted to center upon arriving in Norman.
OU already hosted Stanford transfer Jake Maikkula on campus, which would round out the depth along the line.
Tight End
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle heaped praise on OU’s tight ends after the Crimson Combine.
“They are the position group that has shown the most improvement over spring ball, right,” Arbuckle said. “From where they were on day one to where they are now — I mean, I'm pretty sure in the last four practices, we've thrown like nine touchdowns to the tight ends. And not just wide-open touchdowns. I'm talking aggressive contested catches.”
Still, there’s a concerning lack of Power 4 conference experience in Joe Jon Finley’s tight end room.
The members who have played the most football are Will Huggins and Carson Kent, who most recently plied their trade at Pittsburg State and Kennesaw State respectively.
Jaren Kanak won’t struggle with the physicality of the position, but he’s just converted to the position after three years at linebacker.
OU lost Davon Mitchell, who could never get onto the field, and injuries have kept Kaden Helms and Kade McIntyre from making a major impact at this point in their Oklahoma careers. Freshman Trynae Washington is also working with Finley, but any experience available in the portal could be valuable.
Finley’s repeated whiffs in recruiting have sent the Sooners to dig through the portal over and over again to limited success at tight end.
Running Back
DeMarco Murray’s running back rotation has resembled musical chairs since Eric Gray left Norman.
He’s got another large group to work with as spring practice concludes.
Xavier Robinson came on strong at the end of last year. Jovantae Barnes looked the best version of himself until he got hurt against Maine last season, and Gavin Sawchuk was never able to get going behind a struggling offensive line. Taylor Tatum flashed at times, but his ball security issues kept him from carving out a larger role.
John Mateer is no stranger to pulling down the football and running himself, which both Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins Jr. were comfortable with a year ago.
None of OU’s rushers topped 600 yards in 2024, and while there is excitement about the top-end speed freshman Tory Blaylock brings, Oklahoma will be in the market for a proven back if one hits the portal.