Five Bold Predictions for Oklahoma's 2026 Season

The Sooners on SI staff made their bold predictions for Oklahoma’s 2026 season.

Finally, a 1,000-yard runner

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson rushes for a touchdown against Ole Miss. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

It’s been since 2022 — Brent Venables’ first season as head coach — that Oklahoma has produced a 1,000-yard rusher. That was Eric Gray, a former Tennessee transfer, who compiled 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground to go with 33 catches for 229 yards. Gray ran for 100 yards or more in eight different contests. Since then, the Sooners’ best single-season performances were meager: 744 yards by Gavin Sawchuk, 577 yards by Jovantae Barnes, and 480 yards by Tory Blaylock. That changes this year as OU returns four of five starters up front, adds a transfer from Arkansas, three new, experienced tight ends join the mix, and QB John Mateer has more than one elite wide receiver — all of which allows for enough open running lanes for someone to surpass the 1k milestone. So who will it be? The guess here is it’s junior Xavier Robinson who stays healthy enough all season and emerges as the go-to guy.

— John E. Hoover

Five SEC touchdown receptions for OU’s tight ends

Oklahoma tight end Hayden Hansen hauls in a catch during the Sooners' 2026 Spring Game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

It’s been a while since an Oklahoma tight end was a red zone threat. Kaden Helms caught a touchdown last year, and while Jaren Kanak was productive between the 20’s, he failed to get into the end zone. Bauer Sharp caught a touchdown against Ole Miss, but Sharp and Jake Roberts did most of their damage against non-conference opposition. Now, the Sooners have three veteran threats. Hayden Hansen’s 6-foot-8 frame gives John Mateer a massive target near the end zone, and all Rocky Beers did last year, it seemed, was haul in touchdowns. The Sooners want to put more tight ends on the field this year, and new tight ends coach Jason Witten is sure to have his group ready to play a role in an offensive resurgence.

— Ryan Chapman

OU becomes first 9-3 team in the CFP

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer scans the line of scrimmage pre-snap in the College Football Playoff against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Oklahoma, on paper, looks like a very good football team. The Sooners, though, will play one of the nation’s toughest schedules. Even if OU significantly improves on offense and remains stout defensively, the Sooners still could lose a handful of games. Specifically, I see them losing against Michigan, Georgia and Texas A&M. But if those are their only losses, that would mean they took down Texas, Ole Miss, Florida, South Carolina and Missouri. Even with a three-loss record, the Sooners would have quite the case to be included in the College Football Playoff. If the committee agreed, OU would become the first 9-3 squad in the CFP. Furthermore, I expect three of the SEC's four playoff representatives to be former Big 12 schools: Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

— Carson Field

Elijah Thomas will be the Sooners' No. 2 wide receiver

Elijah Thomas has generated a lot of buzz for his progress in preseason camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This isn't a surprise after the pick for the player who would break out for the Sooners in 2026. While Isaiah Sategna and Trell Harris come into the season as the expected top two receivers in Ben Arbuckle's offense, Thomas' size figures to make him a great target for John Mateer. It's not that Sategna or Harris will struggle, it's that Thomas will come on strong after recording just one five-yard catch as a freshman. His athleticism is off the charts. There's a reason fellow sophomore Manny Choice tabbed Thomas "a freak" recently. He's also built strong chemistry with Mateer in the offseason, which will lead to a growing role for the Checotah product. The trio of Thomas, Sategna, and Harris give the Sooners the most productive three-receiver set they've had since Marquise Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Mark Andrews in 2017.

— Ryan Aber

Tate Sandell will NOT be a Lou Groza Finalist

Tate Sandell became Oklahoma's first Lou Groza Award winner in 2026. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before you get too upset, just remember that Oklahoma has had plenty of great kickers who didn't end up among the three Lou Groza Award finalists in a particular season. There are two things at play here: Oklahoma's offense is thought to be much improved — if that's the case — they won't need to rely on Tate Sandell's leg as much as they did in 2025. There won't be many instances where OU will feel the need to trot out Sandell for three 50-yard field goals on the road because the offense is (supposed to be) better. Also, Oklahoma has an odd history with its great kickers. Former Groza finalists Trey DiCarlo, Garrett Hartley and Gabe Brkic had atypical final seasons after otherwise great careers. DiCarlo's 2004 campaign resulted in Bob Stoops burning Hartley's redshirt late in the year. Sandell is great and a legitimate weapon, but the Sooners should be scoring more touchdowns in 2026.

— Brady Trantham

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