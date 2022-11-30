Protective Order Against Oklahoma TE Daniel Parker Dismissed

An emergency protective order filed against Oklahoma tight end Daniel Parker Nov. 15 in Cleveland County was dismissed last week, according to court documents.

The plaintiff, Parker’s 21-year-old girlfriend, failed to appear at a hearing on Nov. 22, and Special Judge Bridget Childers dismissed the EPO.

The Norman Transcript reported that police presented charges of domestic abuse and assault and battery with a deadly weapon to Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn for consideration, but Mashburn told the Transcript he is waiting on more information from the woman before deciding whether to present formal charges against Parker.

In her petition, the woman describes details of multiple alleged assaults.

Parker’s attorney, Greg Dixon, told the Transcript last week, “I want this young lady and this young man to move on and move past this.”

Parker is a transfer from the University of Missouri who has played in eight games this season.