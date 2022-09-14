QB Dillon Gabriel is Excited for Oklahoma's First Road Test

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel is preparing for a taste of history at Oklahoma.

Saturday, the No. 6-ranked Sooners will return to Lincoln for the first time since 2009 to meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The old rivals have only met once since the ‘Huskers left for the Big Ten, when OU squeaked out a 23-16 victory in Norman.

College football’s history is littered with massive bouts between Oklahoma and Nebraska, and Gabriel is looking to leave his mark on the rivalry in just his third game as a Sooner.

The UCF transfer has enjoyed a steady start to his OU career. Leading the Sooners to a 2-0 start, Gabriel has completed 70.6 percent of his passes while throwing for 529 yards and five touchdowns.

Gabriel got a taste of college football rivalries in UCF’s yearly meetings with South Florida, but he’s looking forward to experiencing another level of rivalry game in Lincoln.

“Rivalry games are just fun,” he said after practice on Tuesday. “It’s usually at the end of the season. But you know lucky here at OU we get multiple rivalries so that’s a lot of fun. But honestly just the atmosphere.

“I think the hype leading up to it and naturally the rivalry gives a little more spark to the game. But it’s fun and I think that’s what college football is all about.”

Not only will Saturday’s game mean a bit more because the Sooners are taking on Nebraska (1-2), the trip to Lincoln also marks Oklahoma’s first road trip of the season.

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports Dillon Gabriel has enjoyed an efficient start to his Oklahoma career Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network The UCF transfer has completed 70.6 of his passes, throwing for five touchdowns and no interceptions Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Gabriel also added a rushing touchdown in OU's season opener against UTEP

Jeff Lebby’s offense will have to communicate in front of a hostile crowd for the first time this year, but Gabriel said he thinks his unit is prepared to tackle the challenge.

“Super excited. Just a great environment,” he said. “… And then traveling with the guys. But most importantly, just another opportunity to step on that field. So, never taking that for granted and just dialing in the preparation and being as best as we can.”

Regardless of if the game is in Norman or Lincoln, the Oklahoma offense has some work to do to clean up last week’s poor first half performance.

The Sooners went into the locker room at halftime only up 7-3, waiting until the last drive of the first half to get on the scoreboard.

For Lebby, he wants to see his quarterback limit the negative plays, though he’s avoided turning the ball over so far this year.

“Love how efficient (Gabriel) was throwing the football, obviously, and taking care of the football,” Lebby said on Monday. “… The biggest thing is making sure we’re not taking unnecessary sacks.

“… So many people want to talk about the big boys up front, from a sack standpoint. And really all three of those didn’t have anything to do with the O-line. We had a real opportunity to clean some things up. So great teachable moments. Love how he’s played with great effort. He’s had incredible command. He’s been really accurate. Just so many things to continue to improve on.”

While Gabriel works to avoid taking unnecessary sacks, OU’s offensive line will get a little boost as well.

Right tackle Wanya Morris is expected to return to the lineup this week, where he’ll slot in at right tackle. Morris was named the starter on the right side of the line coming out of fall camp, but he missed the first two games of the season related to an off the field issue.

Back at full strength, Gabriel is looking forward to getting back on the field and embracing the biggest road environment he’s encountered in his career.

“I think this one's up there,” he said. “Like I said, it's gonna be a fun one. I'm pretty aware of the rivalry from back in the day and even now. So, I'm just, quite honestly, I'm super excited.

“… That’s what college football’s all about and that’s why people love it, is the rivalries, the great atmospheres and the love for their universities.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.