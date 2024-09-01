QB Jackson Arnold Enjoyed the 'Chemistry' Built With OC Seth Littrell in Oklahoma's Opener
NORMAN — Seth Littrell had to search through plenty of foot traffic to find his target.
After calling his second game in charge of Oklahoma’s offense, a 51-3 victory over Temple on Friday night, the OU co-offensive coordinator was looking for his quarterback.
Jackson Arnold, who was making his first home start, was a popular figure on Owen Field, getting stopped by anyone and everyone on the field for pictures.
After waiting patiently for QB1 to conclude his duties as one of the faces of Brent Venables’ program, Littrell and Arnold shared a quick embrace.
The second outing for Oklahoma’s offensive brain trust was mixed, but the result was much better than last December’s debut.
Though the Owls proved to be far inferior competition than OU’s Alamo Bowl opponents, Arizona, Arnold looked the part of a more experienced quarterback.
Even with a vanilla game plan, he delivered a variety of passes spanning from a long strike to touch passes lofted just out of the reach of Temple linebackers. The offensive line was far from dominant in front of Arnold, but the quarterback never came close to putting the ball in harm’s way.
He finished 17-for-25 through the air with 141 yards and four scores, and those numbers would have been better had Oklahoma’s receivers not dropped a handful of easy completions. The Sooner defense forced turnover after turnover as well, setting Arnold up with short fields that ultimately cut into his passing totals as well.
The sophomore carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards as well, rounding out a steady performance in his 2024 debut.
“I think he managed the game well,” Littrell said after the win. “You look, and he was 17-of-25 and had four drops, so I thought he managed it well. We didn’t push the ball down the field as much as we would have liked to, maybe.
“When you’re up like that and trying to play a lot of different guys and personnel groupings to see what you have, that’s part of it. Thought he managed it really well.”
There is plenty of room for improvement across the board.
Venables, Littrell and Arnold all admitted that the Sooners shied away from chucking the ball deep because, well, it simply wasn’t necessary to score against Temple.
Oklahoma started the game out 0-for-11 on third downs, only converting when Taylor Tatum punched the ball into the end zone on the last offensive drive of the game, an area that OU will clearly have to make strides before SEC play begins.
“I think it’s just us getting behind the chains early on and getting in third and long situations,” Arnold said on Friday. “I think for us, for most OC’s, like 30 percent is really good for completion percentage on third, say, 10-plus. So I think getting behind the chains early on really hurt us
But this offseason was about Arnold truly taking the helm of the offense and growing closer to his new coordinator. Arnold was never given the ball facing a deficit of any kind, but he felt the entire operation run smoothly from his coordinator down to the play on the field in the season opener.
“Having a whole offseason to really know Coach Littrell, know his offense, know his coaching style and how he coaches really helped us create chemistry and create connection for this game tonight,” Arnold said. “I loved all the plays he called tonight and obviously called it good enough for us to score 51 points. Or I guess 44.”
Now, the offense will have to improve despite taking some hits to the team’s depth.
Littrell will have to find some new playmakers at receiver behind Deion Burks and Nic Anderson after Jalil Farooq’s foot injury, and the offensive line has shuffled all throughout camp as guys have gotten banged up. That spilled over into Friday’s game after center Branson Hickman was withdrawn two drives into the game.
It’s an early challenge for Littrell, but one he’s ready to tackle in his first season back as an offensive coordinator.
“That’s part of the game,” Littrell said. “That’s going to be all season long. You’re going to play a tough schedule. At different times, different guys are going to have to step up and make plays when they’re called upon. That’s at any position. That’s why, early in the season, it’s important to play so many young guys.
“… Thought we could have made some better opportunities and making sure we extend the drives better. Again, accomplished what we wanted to accomplish tonight.”