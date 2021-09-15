Raiders Gerald McCoy Out for the Season

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Gerald McCoy’s football season is over after just one game.

It’s the second straight season that an injury ended his season early.

McCoy sustained a knee injury in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Monday Night Football victory over Baltimore.

The injury was reported Wednesday by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport called it “a season-ending injury” … and “the team announced it as a knee.”

On his first day of training camp last year with the Dallas Cowboys, McCoy suffered a torn quadriceps muscle and missed the whole season.

McCoy, 33, was a six-time Pro Bowler with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the 2019 season with Carolina before his one-year free agent contract with the Cowboys.

McCoy was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. After earning Parade All-American’s national defensive player of the year at Oklahoma City’s Southeast High School, he redshirted his first season at OU, then became a three-time All-Big 12 performer and two-time All-American.

