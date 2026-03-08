Recapping Oklahoma’s Sensational ‘Future Freaks’ Recruiting Weekend

Oklahoma just had arguably its best week ever on the recruiting trail.

With the Sooners hosting their annual “Future Freaks” junior day event in Norman, they earned commitments from four Class of 2027 prospects — tight end Seneca Driver, safety Jaylen Scott, quarterback Jamison Roberts and offensive lineman Tyson Ross — on Saturday.

OU also got a pledge from athlete Greydon Howell on Sunday, and earlier in the week, the Sooners landed a verbal commitment from linebacker Cooper Witten.

Before Oklahoma’s six-commitment week, the Sooners already had the No. 1 class nationally for the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports. Now, the Sooners have the No. 1 class by all major recruiting services, putting distance between themselves and other schools near the top.

According to 247Sports, 11 of the Sooners’ 19 total commits are graded as 4-star recruits or better. Five of them — Witten, Driver, offensive linemen Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny and linebacker Taven Epps — are ranked in the top 100 of the website’s Class of 2027 player rankings.

The craziest part? OU’s momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Sooners predicted to land three more

Even after the influx of new pledges, the Sooners are expected to add a couple more pieces to their 2027 class.

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals projects that OU will land offensive lineman Gus Corsair.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 RPM Prediction



⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2027 IOL Gus Corsair

📏 6'3" / 290

🏫 Hays HS (Hays, KS)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong

🎤⬇️ Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal



Profile: https://t.co/09Mw1cibVC #OUDNA27 pic.twitter.com/rj4Eej5QuW — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) March 8, 2026

Corsair, from Hays, KS, is a consensus 4-star prospect, and he is ranked as the No. 302 player in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2027 class. He is listed at 6-3 and 285 pounds.

Other schools in pursuit of Corsair include Alabama, Kansas, Kansas State and Tennessee.

Josh McCuiston of Sooner Scoop logged a crystal-ball prediction for defensive back Gabriel Osborne Jr. to commit to Oklahoma.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 RPM Prediction



⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2027 CB Gabriel Osborne

📏 6'2" / 180

🏫 Mustang HS (Mustang, OK)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Josh McCuistion

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Recruiting Editor



Profile: https://t.co/9rrXJaLTVN #OUDNA27 pic.twitter.com/ouR1EnT2aX — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) March 8, 2026

Osborne is a consensus top-100 player in the 2027 class, and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 25 overall prospect. The Mustang, OK, native registered 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble during his junior season at Mustang High School.

Osborne has received offers from several other SEC schools, including Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Texas.

Wiltfong also projects that the Sooners will soon bolster their 2028 class, as he logged an expert prediction for defensive lineman Kellan Hall to pledge with OU.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 RPM Prediction



⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2028 DL Kellan Hall

📏 6'4" / 255

🏫 Christian Academy of Louisville (Louisville, KY)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong

🎤⬇️ Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal



Profile: https://t.co/f2PRog75wa#BoomerSooner — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) March 8, 2026

Hall, from Louisville, KY, is a 5-star and the No. 8 overall prospect in the Class of 2028, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. As a sophomore at Christian Academy in 2025, Hall compiled 53 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Louisville, Ohio State and Nebraska have also offered Hall.

Sooner hopefuls post visit photos

A handful of prospective Sooners posted about their trips to Norman on X (formerly Twitter).

Class of 2027 running back commit Jaxsen Stokes is one of them, as he simply posted that it was, “great to be back at the palace.”

Stokes is a consensus 3-star prospect that pledged with Oklahoma on Nov. 7, 2025.

Oklahoma’s other 2027 running back commit, Keldrid Ben, also posted about his experience.

A native of Montgomery, TX, Ben is a consensus 4-star prospect. Ben is the No. 86 prospect in the Class of 2027, according to Rivals.

On the defensive side, edge rusher Myles Smith from Farmington, MI, praised his time in Norman and said that he’ll “be back soon.”

Smith, a 6-5, 215-pound defensive end, is a 4-star prospect in Rivals’ rankings. He will also take trips to Nebraska, Missouri, Ohio State and California over the next few months.