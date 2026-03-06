Oklahoma to Host Several Blue-Chip Targets, Commits at ‘Future Freaks’ Weekend

One of Oklahoma’s biggest recruiting weekends will begin on Friday.

The Sooners are set to host dozens of targets and commits from the upcoming classes for their annual “Future Freaks” weekend.

Last year, Oklahoma made good impressions on eventual 2026 signees Xavier Okwufulueze, Brian Harris and Trace Rudd while also offering several players from the 2027 class.

Here are some of the notable names who will be in attendance this weekend:

QB Jamison Roberts

The Sooners are still without a quarterback commit for the 2027 cycle, but Jamison Roberts of Saraland, AL, appears to be trending toward OU.

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals reported Wednesday that Oklahoma is the frontrunner for Roberts.

Oklahoma remains the front-runner for 4-star QB Jamison Roberts, he tells @SWiltfong_⭕️



“I still think Oklahoma is number one.”



Read: https://t.co/xOIBqmYGRB pic.twitter.com/ASlE7adG5o — Rivals (@Rivals) March 4, 2026

A 3-star prospect, Roberts completed 73 percent of his passes for 3,370 yards, 37 touchdowns and five interceptions as a junior in 2025. He also rushed for 641 yards and 21 touchdowns.

S Jaylen Scott

Also from Alabama, safety Jaylen Scott will be at Future Freaks weekend.

Scott is listed at 6-foot and 165 pounds, and he is ranked as the No. 119 prospect in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports.

The defensive back registered 104 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, five interceptions, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery during his junior year at Williamson High School.

On March 3, Wiltfong predicted Scott would commit to Oklahoma.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 RPM Prediction



⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2027 S Jaylen Scott

📏 6'0" / 160

🏫 Williamson HS (Mobile, AL)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong

🎤⬇️ Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal



Profile: https://t.co/5IJEtGF92p#OUDNA27 pic.twitter.com/Oy2pv9AnaY — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) March 3, 2026

The Sooners have an opportunity to make a real impression on the safety this weekend.

TE Seneca Driver

With NFL legend Jason Witten now leading Oklahoma’s tight end room, the Sooners will look to impress blue-chip prospect Seneca Driver this weekend.

Driver, a 6-7, 225-pound tight end from Danville, KY, is a consensus 4-star and top-100 recruit in the 2027 class. He caught 49 passes for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior season at Boyle County High School.

Oklahoma offered him in August, and after the Sooners hired Witten, they are considered a top team in Driver’s recruitment.

DE Myles Smith

OU will also host 4-star edge rusher Myles Smith this weekend, per a report from Allen Trieu of Rivals.

Farmington (Mich.) EDGE Myles Smith has these spring visits booked.



Officials to Michigan State and Kentucky also set.https://t.co/1xU4gOmbJV pic.twitter.com/veWbbvG5bb — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) March 4, 2026

Per Rivals’ industry rankings, Smith is a 4-star prospect and the No. 164 prospect in the Class of 2027. He recorded 85 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a junior at Farmington (Michigan) High School in 2025.

Smith will take visits to five other schools — Nebraska, Missouri, Cal, Ohio State and Kentucky — during the spring, per Trieu.

ATH Greydon Howell

Greydon Howell, a dual-threat quarterback from Broken Bow, OK, will also be at Future Freaks after receiving an offer from the Sooners on Jan. 30.

Howell threw for 2,817 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,514 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2025. Rivals grades him as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports lists him as a 3-star.

Other major programs who have offered Howell include Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Miami and Auburn.

Commits stopping by

In addition to the targets who will be in town, the Sooners will host several of their 2027 pledges.

The list of OU commits planning to attend Future Freaks includes offensive linemen Kaeden Penny, Cooper Hackett and Luke Wilson, running back Keldrid Ben, wide receivers Tra’Von Hall and Demare Dezeurn, defensive backs Mikhail McCreary and Mikyal Davis, edge rusher Krew Jones and defensive lineman Deven Robertson.

Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports with 14 commits. Of those 14 pledges, eight of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better by the recruiting outlet.