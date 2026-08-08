Reggie Powers is 'Comfortable' as One of Oklahoma's Experienced Returners

NORMAN — Suddenly, Reggie Powers III is one of Oklahoma’s veteran leaders.

The junior defensive back has carved out a role for himself as one of Brent Venables’ trusted hands at his cheetah position.

He’s played in 25 games over the past two years, including 13 contests last year where he finished with 31 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Powers played a major role behind Kendal Daniels, but now he’s ready to help lead all of the players who work at cheetah.

Things started to click into place for Powers a year ago, which has prepared him to help guide OU’s next wave of defensive talent.

“I’m feeling very comfortable,” Powers said after practice on Friday. “Finally, like last year, I felt like I knew the defense, but now just really like no second-guessing. I can have the ability to help other people, bring other people up with me, and it's making me better. It's helping my preparation, everything like that.”

Powers was able to rely on his instincts thanks to a deeper knowledge of the playbook, something that allowed him to play much faster a year ago.

“Getting more snaps in my preparation, my film watch, that's what helps me play fast,” Powers said. “When I can anticipate and know what the offense is going to do, and just play fast and trust the guys around me, that’s when we're on the same page. We can ball out.”

Now, Powers will split snaps with Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan, and defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe is also ready to provide depth.

Sullivan may see more time at outside linebacker after Owen Heinecke’s return, but Powers said that the junior linebacker is a quick study.

“He's very smart. He's a guy who can play all three positions,” Powers said. “He's very competitive, very technical in everything he does. He's always locked in. He asks questions. He's one of the guys who we're gonna trust him when he goes out there. He's gonna know what he's doing. So, adding him to the Cheetah position, it brings all of us up and makes everyone better.”

Sullivan is an addition to an experienced group that Powers has high expectations for in 2026.

“It's a great feeling, you know, looking around you, seeing guys, all-Americans, guys who I can trust,” Powers said. “I know what they're doing. They know what I'm gonna do. We all know we're gonna compete and have each other's back.

“There's no second-guessing out there. It feels like a tight brotherhood.”

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