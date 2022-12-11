Report: Another Oklahoma WR Has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma wide receiver Trevon West has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s online portal tracker.

West, a junior from Lamar High School in Arlington, TX, apparently entered the portal on Dec. 5.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound West isn’t active on social media and hasn’t publicly announced his intentions. Players seeking a transfer simply have to tell their school’s compliance department to enter their name in the portal, and the school has two work days to complete the process.

West was a consensus 3-star recruit and the No. 74-rated prospect in the state of Texas, according to ESPN. In high school, West compiled 2,349 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior. He chose OU over Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Hawaii, Tulsa and others.

In his first two seasons at OU, West caught four passes for 59 yards as a true freshman in 2020 and four passes for 45 yards in 2021 as a sophomore.

West played in all 12 games in 2022 but made only one reception for seven yards. West got 12 offensive snaps across three games, according to Pro Football Focus.

On special teams, West played 165 total snaps, which ranked fifth on the team.

West is the third OU wide receiver to enter the portal, following Theo Wease and Brian Darby, and would be the 14th Oklahoma player to enter the portal this bowl season.

