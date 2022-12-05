Skip to main content

Another Oklahoma WR Announces Entry Into Transfer Portal

In the midst of numerous transfer portal announcements, Sooners wideout Brian Darby has joined the fray and intends to transfer.

After three seasons at Oklahoma, wide receiver Brian Darby announced his entry into the transfer portal Monday afternoon.

Darby is the 13th Oklahoma player to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal during this bowl season.

The junior wide receiver from A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, TX, did not record any stats in 2022, but had a few big catches throughout his career at OU. 

Darby hauled in an 11-yard touchdown against Oklahoma State in last year's high-stakes Bedlam clash, and also reeled in a 42-yard touchdown strike at Texas Tech.

In total, Darby recorded eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Sooners over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

OKLAHOMA SOONERS PLAYER TRACKER

Out of high school, Darby held offers from Kansas State, Utah and Arizona, among others. The 6-foot, 202-pound Darby was a 3-star prospect, per 247 Sports, and was the No. 141 wide receiver prospect in the nation.

His dip in on-field production under the new coaching staff likely played a part in his decision to explore other options.

Darby joins Theo Wease as the second Oklahoma receiver to enter the transfer portal so far this offseason.

