Skip to main content

Report: Arizona Picks Up Fifth-Year Option for Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray

Murray enters his fourth year with the Cardinals after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

It has been a busy offseason for former Oklahoma quarterbacks.

While Baker Mayfield is still waiting to find his new team in the divorce from the Cleveland Browns, Kyler Murray has had a drama-laden offseason of his own as he looks to negotiate a contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

While things haven’t always appeared to be on great terms between the two parties over the last several months, the Cardinals did pick up Murray’s fifth-year option on Wednesday per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Last year, Murray’s third NFL campaign, the former Heisman Trophy winner completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns while also adding 423 yards and five touchdowns rushing in his 14 games.

His play was a large reason for Arizona getting back to the playoffs, but it was a short stay there as the Cards were eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The move means Murray is now guaranteed a salary of $29.7 million for the 2023 season no matter what happens in 2022.

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray

But, it is very likely the two sides will continue to work toward a longer-term extension that would lock him in to Arizona for several years to come.

Should an extension not be reached before the end of next year, Arizona would have a decision to make on Murray very similar to what Cleveland has undergone with Mayfield.

In that case, the Browns elected to move on from the former Sooner despite him still having one year left on his deal.

There is a long way to go before Murray gets to that point with the Cardinals, with an entire offseason and 2022 schedule of games to be played before then. 

MBB - Umoja Gibson, West Virginia Mountaineers
Men's Basketball

Report: Oklahoma G Umoja Gibson to Enter Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover1 hour ago
MGolf-Chris Gotterup
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Wins Big 12 Men's Golf Title

By John E. Hoover2 hours ago
FB - 2022 Spring Game, Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 121

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
SB - Nicole May
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Thursday's Contest Between OU and Kansas City Cancelled

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
Marcus Dupree - firefighters
Football

Former Oklahoma RB Marcus Dupree Helps Save Woman After Highway Crash

By John E. Hoover6 hours ago
Spring Game Alumni
Football

Oklahoma's Brent Venables: Having So Many Lettermen Back 'Just Fills Your Heart Up'

By John E. Hoover12 hours ago
Ben Abram
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Midweek Contest With Oral Roberts

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 5.11.13 PM
Football

Bob Stoops Reminds Oklahomans Why 'Lincoln Riley Didn't Invent OU Football'

By John E. HooverApr 26, 2022