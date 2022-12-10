Skip to main content

Report: Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Final Four Games for the Rams

After engineering an historic Thursday Night Football comeback, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will roll with Baker Mayfield at quarterback for the rest of the season.

Baker Mayfield appears to have earned himself a starting job — at least temporarily.

Following the former No. 1-overall pick’s heroics on Thursday Night Football, where the quarterback led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 with less than 48 hours on the roster, Rams coach Sean McVay is looking forward to seeing more Mayfield over the next four games.

With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford injured and backup John Wolford battling a neck injury, Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham said on Friday that McVay expects Mayfield to start the rest of the season for the Rams.

Though he didn’t start on Thursday, Mayfield entered the game to complete 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and one score, leading a pair of fourth quarter touchdown drives.

After getting claimed off waivers by the Rams on Tuesday, Mayfield only had one practice to get up to speed for the the battle against the Raiders.

The stint in Los Angeles gives Mayfield a new lease on life to close what is the most consequential season of his young NFL career.

Cleveland elected to move on from Mayfield, acquiring embattled quarterback DaShaun Watson this past offseason despite two dozen civil lawsuits being filed against the former Clemson signal caller.

A stalemate between the Browns and Mayfield eventually led to Cleveland dealing the former OU star to the Carolina Panthers in July.

Entering the last year of his rookie contract, the surroundings in Carolina were less than ideal.

Head coach Matt Rhule entered the year among the favorites to get fired, and Mayfield was unable to turn the tide for the Panthers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In seven games, Mayfield completed 57.8 percent of his passes in Carolina, throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions.

An ankle sprain saw Mayfield lose his starting role to P.J. Walker.

Mayfield reportedly asked for his release from the Panthers, and he’ll now have another chance to prove he’s one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the NFL under the offensive guru, McVay.

The defending Super Bowl Champions haven’t put up much of a fight, as the Rams currently sit dead last in the NFC West at 4-9.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams’ most potent weapon in the passing game, won’t be there to help Mayfield either. Kupp is still out with an ankle injury that he sustained in Los Angeles’ Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Still, a strong showing in the final four games of the year would help Mayfield recuperate respect around the league as he heads into free agency this offseason. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Grant Sherfield-Milos Uzan Arkansas postgame
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma's Grant Sherfield and Milos Uzan Arkansas Postgame Press Conference

By John E. Hoover
Moser 12-10 Council-Walsh
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser Arkansas Postgame Press Conference

By John E. Hoover
Grant Sherfield
Men's Basketball

Arkansas Pulls Away from Oklahoma With Second Half Burst

By John E. Hoover
FB - Michael Turk
Football

Seven Oklahoma Players Earn AP All-Big 12 Honors

By Josh Callaway
Trevor Knight-Samaje Perine - Russell Athletic Bowl
Football

How Oklahoma's Last Trip to Orlando Led the Sooners (and Brent Venables) to Better Days

By John E. Hoover
FB - Baker Mayfield
Football

What They're Saying About Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield's Big Night

By Josh Callaway
Baker Mayfield - Sean McVay
Football

Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible

By John E. Hoover
12-8-22 Porter Moser (Pre-Arkansas)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway