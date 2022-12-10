Report: Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Final Four Games for the Rams

Baker Mayfield appears to have earned himself a starting job — at least temporarily.

Following the former No. 1-overall pick’s heroics on Thursday Night Football, where the quarterback led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 with less than 48 hours on the roster, Rams coach Sean McVay is looking forward to seeing more Mayfield over the next four games.

With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford injured and backup John Wolford battling a neck injury, Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham said on Friday that McVay expects Mayfield to start the rest of the season for the Rams.

Though he didn’t start on Thursday, Mayfield entered the game to complete 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and one score, leading a pair of fourth quarter touchdown drives.

After getting claimed off waivers by the Rams on Tuesday, Mayfield only had one practice to get up to speed for the the battle against the Raiders.

The stint in Los Angeles gives Mayfield a new lease on life to close what is the most consequential season of his young NFL career.

Cleveland elected to move on from Mayfield, acquiring embattled quarterback DaShaun Watson this past offseason despite two dozen civil lawsuits being filed against the former Clemson signal caller.

A stalemate between the Browns and Mayfield eventually led to Cleveland dealing the former OU star to the Carolina Panthers in July.

Entering the last year of his rookie contract, the surroundings in Carolina were less than ideal.

Head coach Matt Rhule entered the year among the favorites to get fired, and Mayfield was unable to turn the tide for the Panthers.

In seven games, Mayfield completed 57.8 percent of his passes in Carolina, throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions.

An ankle sprain saw Mayfield lose his starting role to P.J. Walker.

Mayfield reportedly asked for his release from the Panthers, and he’ll now have another chance to prove he’s one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the NFL under the offensive guru, McVay.

The defending Super Bowl Champions haven’t put up much of a fight, as the Rams currently sit dead last in the NFC West at 4-9.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams’ most potent weapon in the passing game, won’t be there to help Mayfield either. Kupp is still out with an ankle injury that he sustained in Los Angeles’ Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Still, a strong showing in the final four games of the year would help Mayfield recuperate respect around the league as he heads into free agency this offseason.

