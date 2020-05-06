AllSooners
Report: Big 12 Media Days Go Virtual in 2020

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 Media Days — the official start of the college football season every summer — are the latest casualty of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News posted a tweet Wednesday that league coaches and athletic directors decided to stage this year’s event virtually rather than in person.

Senior associate commissioner for communications Bob Burda confirmed Carlton's report in a text message to SI Sooners and said the dates (July 20-21) will remain the same.

"Working on (the) format," Burda said. " ... Teams represented by head coach at a minimum."

Media Days this year were scheduled again at AT&T Stadium. Additional details will be forthcoming.

"Will have a better sense about players (attending) as it draw nearer," Burda said.

More than 500 media attended last year's event, Carlton reported.

"Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it’s going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans,” Burda told Carlton, “it didn’t seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering.”

SI Sooners will have more on this story as it develops.

