Takeaways From Oklahoma's Depth Chart Ahead of Opener vs. UTEP

NORMAN — Four days ahead of Oklahoma's season opener, the 10th-ranked Sooners released their initial depth chart Monday.

Much of the depth chart shook out as expected, but there were still some surprises along the way, including at center and

The Sooners will take on UTEP at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Here are a few quick takeaways on the initial depth chart:

Sophomore Wins Center Competition

After Jake Maikkula's injury, Oklahoma had plenty of options to replace him at center until his return.

Sophomore Ryan Fodje figured to be the least likely of the three primary options, with Western Kentucky transfer Celeb Nitta and freshman Noah Best both offering plenty of upside.

With a Week 2 game at Michigan, though, it would be difficult to throw a freshman out at that spot in such an environment. The Sooners have had plenty of excellent centers during Bill Bedenbaugh's tenure, but none started at the spot as a true freshman.

But it will be Fodje starting there, after he started four games at right tackle and two games at right guard last season.

"He's been doing a great job, and props to him learning so many different positions," quarterback John Mateer said of Fodje. "His versatility is huge for himself and his team. It shouldn't go unspoken."

Week 01 Depth Chart vs. UTEP pic.twitter.com/TaF1kEddpH — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 31, 2026

Fodje spent time working at center last season when Maikkula was out late in the season and Febachi Nwaiwu moved over from guard to start the final two games at center.

Maikkula will miss the first few games of the season, but figures to return early in SEC play.

Nitta will serve as Fodje's backup at the spot, while Heath Ozaeta and Best are listed as co-starters at the right guard spot.

Backup QB Competition Continues

There was no drama at the top of the depth chart at quarterback, as Mateer returns at the position.

But beyond that, there was a bit of a surprise.

Junior Whitt Newbauer, who was the Sooners' third-string quarterback a year ago after transferring from Mercer, was expected to be the backup to Mateer, at least initially.

Instead, it's Newbauer and freshman Bowe Bentley who are listed as co-No. 2s at the spot.

Two "Or"s on the RB Depth Chart

Xavier Robinson and Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant are listed together atop the depth chart at running back.

Avant had drawn praise from new running backs coach Deland McCullough for his performance over the summer, while Robinson has proven effective — when healthy.

Robinson ran for 421 yards and four touchdowns on 83 carries despite being limited by injury.

Avant ran for 417 yards and five touchdowns on 90 carries last season for the Rams.

Sophomore Tory Blaylock, who has been banged up during preseason camp, and freshman Jonathan Hatton are listed together behind Avant and Robinson.

Avant and Hatton are listed as the kick returners.

One Question Remains Atop WR Chart

As expected, Isaiah Sategna and Trell Harris were listed as starters at the H and Z wide receiver positions.

Sategna was the Sooners' most productive receiver last season and Harris was brought in to add experience in the room.

At the X spot, Texas transfer Parker Livingstone and sophomore Elijah Thomas are each atop the depth chart. Thomas had just one five-yard catch last season but became a special teams standout and drew strong reviews for his improvement throughout camp.

Sophomore Manny Choice is listed behind Harris while Mackenzie Alleyne, a Washington State transfer, and Jacob Jordan are listed together behind Sategna.

Powers Wins Job as Starting Cheetah

Junior Reggie Powers III is listed as the starter at cheetah.

Powers has played in 25 games over the last season seasons, serving as the backup to Kendal Daniels at cheetah last season when he had a sack and a forced fumble.

Junior Jeremiah Newcombe and freshman LeBron Bauer are listed together at the No. 2 spot behind Powers.

Quick Hits

Florida transfer Hayden Hansen and Colorado State transfer Rocky Beers are listed as co-starters at tight end ahead of Jack Van Dorselaer . Sophomore Trynae Washington is listed as the fourth tight end.

and Colorado State transfer are listed as co-starters at tight end ahead of . Sophomore is listed as the fourth tight end. Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye are listed as co-starters at right defensive end, opposite of Taylor Wein .

and are listed as co-starters at right defensive end, opposite of . James Nesta is listed as the backup at both the weakside linebacker spot and the strongside spot with Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan listed atop the Sam spot, and as Owen Heinecke 's backup at middle linebacker.

is listed as the backup at both the weakside linebacker spot and the strongside spot with Michigan transfer listed atop the Sam spot, and as 's backup at middle linebacker. Grayson Miller is listed as the starting punter, ahead of Jacob Ulrich . Ulrich beat out Miller last season before Miller took over in the second game of the season.

is listed as the starting punter, ahead of . Ulrich beat out Miller last season before Miller took over in the second game of the season. Oregon transfer Dakoda Fields is listed as the co-No. 2 at both cornerback spots, alongside Trystan Haynes behind starter Courtland Guillory and Jacobe Johnson behind starter Eli Bowen.

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