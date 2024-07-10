Report: Former Oklahoma DB Jeremiah Criddell Returns to Coach OU Corners
After a brief stay at Mississippi State, Jeremiah Criddell is coming back to Oklahoma.
That’s according to a report Tuesday night by Rivals network affiliate OUInsider.com.
Co-publisher Parker Thune reported that the former Sooner defensive back is coming back to Norman to assist Jay Valai coaching OU cornerbacks.
The OU athletic department hasn’t made any official statements, but Thune said the Sooners have “finalized” Criddell’s hire.
Criddell was the subject of a 2019 National Signing Day viral video, in which former head coach Lincoln Riley was seen fist-pumping and shouting emphatically seconds after the 4-star prospect from Santa Ana (CA) Madre Dei committed to OU over Oregon.
In three seasons under former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, Criddell played in 18 games with one start before having to retire following the 2021 season after multiple concussions.
Criddell stepped first into the coaching realm with the Sooners in 2021 and 2022, then left for a grad assistant job at South Florida in 2023 before joining Jeff Lebby’s staff at Mississippi State after the ’23 season.