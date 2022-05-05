Skip to main content

Report: Former Oklahoma K Gabe Brkic Finds NFL Landing Spot

After going undrafted in last week's NFL Draft, the former Sooner kicker reportedly inked a three-year deal.

Gabe Brkic has found a landing spot.

Jalen Ross of Sooner Sports Daily reported Thursday that the former Oklahoma kicker signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Brkic went undrafted in last week’s NFL Draft after finishing the 2021 season as a Lou Groza Award finalist.

The Chardon, OH, native went 5-for-7 from 50 yards or longer last year, and finished his career making 82.6 percent of his field goals for the Sooners.

Throughout his time in Norman, Brkic missed just one of his 160-career extra point attempts, and posted a career-longest field goal of 56 yards.

Now, Brkic will have a chance to continue his career for the Vikings, where he will be kicking inside of a dome for his home games.

