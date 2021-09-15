Report: Former Oklahoma LB Curtis Bolton Signs with San Francisco 49ers

Bolton appeared in 25 games as a Sooner across the 2016, 2017, and 2018 seasons.

For the second straight day, a former Sooner has found himself a new home after being previously unsigned.

Former Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton inked a practice squad deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, per a report from Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

After not appearing in any games as a freshman, Bolton played in 25 games over his next three seasons in Norman becoming a significant contributor in his senior campaign.

In 2018, he accumulated 142 total tackles including 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He also recovered two fumbles - one of which for a touchdown.

After going unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bolton signed with the Green Bay Packers and was putting together a solid preseason before a torn ACL sidelined him for the year.

Bolton would then spend the first half of the 2020 season on the physically unable to perform list before the Packers waived him and he signed with the Houston Texans practice squad.

He was eventually waived by the Texans this offseason and was briefly signed on with the Indianapolis Colts before they released him prior to the start of the 2021 season. Now, he has found a new landing spot and potentially another shot at the NFL.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.