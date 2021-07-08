Report: Former Oklahoma QB Austin Kendall Transferring to Louisiana Tech

The former Sooner spent the previous two seasons with West Virginia.

A former Sooner is on the move in the transfer portal for a second time as quarterback Austin Kendall is transferring from West Virginia to Louisiana Tech, per a report from BleedTechBlue.

Kendall spent the previous two seasons in Morgantown after transferring to the Mountaineers prior to the 2019 season.

Austin Kendall Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Originally a 4-star recruit in the class of 2016, Kendall committed to Oklahoma with the apparent path of being the one in line to supplant then-starter Baker Mayfield. But, a medley of things got in the way of that.

First, Mayfield was granted another year of eligibility that had gotten taken away from him previously after he came over from Texas Tech. Then the Sooners brought in Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray and then eventually Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts.

Kendall sensed an opportunity in Norman was never going to come, so decided to head to West Virginia for the chance at a starting role.

In 2019, he was solid with the Mountaineers appearing in nine games completing 187-of-304 passes for 1,989 yards and 12 touchdowns. But, eventually lost the job to Jaret Doege and only appeared in two games in 2020.

Now, he heads to Ruston, LA to become a member of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in hopes of punctuating his collegiate career with one more crack as a starter.