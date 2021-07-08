Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Report: Former Oklahoma QB Austin Kendall Transferring to Louisiana Tech

The former Sooner spent the previous two seasons with West Virginia.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

A former Sooner is on the move in the transfer portal for a second time as quarterback Austin Kendall is transferring from West Virginia to Louisiana Tech, per a report from BleedTechBlue.

Kendall spent the previous two seasons in Morgantown after transferring to the Mountaineers prior to the 2019 season.

Austin Kendall

Austin Kendall

Originally a 4-star recruit in the class of 2016, Kendall committed to Oklahoma with the apparent path of being the one in line to supplant then-starter Baker Mayfield. But, a medley of things got in the way of that.

First, Mayfield was granted another year of eligibility that had gotten taken away from him previously after he came over from Texas Tech. Then the Sooners brought in Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray and then eventually Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts.

Kendall sensed an opportunity in Norman was never going to come, so decided to head to West Virginia for the chance at a starting role.

In 2019, he was solid with the Mountaineers appearing in nine games completing 187-of-304 passes for 1,989 yards and 12 touchdowns. But, eventually lost the job to Jaret Doege and only appeared in two games in 2020.

Now, he heads to Ruston, LA to become a member of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in hopes of punctuating his collegiate career with one more crack as a starter. 

Austin Kendall
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma QB Austin Kendall Transferring to Louisiana Tech

Texas Tech Athletics - Elijah Harkless
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Basketball to participate in the Jumpman Invitational

Bedlam - Bonitto
Football

Oklahoma's Player Representatives Announced for Big 12 Media Days

Kyler Murray - throw
Football

Top 10 Sooners: Quarterbacks Part One

Jake Taylor-horizontal
Football

Oklahoma Earns Commitment of 2022 4-Star OT Jake Taylor

Spencer Rattler Bedlam
Football

Nine Oklahoma Sooners Named to the Preseason Big 12 Team

Mikey Henderson
Football

What Mikey Henderson's Dismissal Means for the Oklahoma Roster Moving Forward

Henderson, Mikey
Football

Documents Show Arrest Warrant Request Levies Three Felony Counts Against Former OU RB Mikey Henderson